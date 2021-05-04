Cicero Diagnostics Hits Record Growth For First Quarter 2021

More than 700 Reproductive Endocrinologists in the U.S. now access ReceptivaDx™, representing 80% of all fertility centers in the country; new international contracts signed.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endometriosis–Cicero Diagnostics Inc., a women’s healthcare diagnostic company offering the ReceptivaDx™ test for unexplained infertility, today announced it has reached several record milestones ending the quarter March 31. Sample volume year over year grew 250%. As of March 31, 2021, over 700 Reproductive Endocrinologists in the U.S. now access ReceptivaDx™, representing 80% of all fertility centers in the country. The company also reported that international volume now originates from five continents around the world, with major agreements recently signed in Dubai, Cairo and the Philippines.

The ReceptivaDx™ test detects inflammation on the uterine lining, most often caused by endometriosis, a leading cause of implantation failure and recurrent pregnancy loss. The test offers an alternative to expensive and invasive laparoscopy, a procedure no longer routinely offered to infertility patients as a routine screening tool for potential uterine lining issues. Most fertility centers have success rates ranging from 45-55% depending on the woman’s age. The ReceptivaDx™ test is helping improve those success rates by identifying women most likely to benefit from treatment intervention before embryo transfer. Studies now show that treatment of uterine inflammation and endometriosis increase chances of a live birth 5-fold over women that did not receive treatment. By using ReceptivaDx, fertility centers are reducing the number of IVF procedures needed to achieve pregnancy, reducing the financial and emotional burden of implantation failure and giving hope and a new pathway to women that were ready to give up on their dream of starting a family.

According to Christopher Jackson, President of Cicero Diagnostics, the company’s success is based on the continued data supporting the use of ReceptivaDx™ testing. “In 2019, we began our ‘Shared Experience Program’, a cumulative database of top fertility centers across the country sharing success rates after following our published treatment protocols. We’re pleased to report this aggregate data has improved upon original published findings, providing even more confidence to centers offering ReceptivaDx testing for their patients. While we are excited about the growth of the company, our real reward is knowing we are helping thousands of women who may have lost hope in having a baby.”

For more information, visit www.CiceroDx.com; www.ReceptivaDx.com or download the ReceptivaDx app for IOS and Android.

Cicero Diagnostics is a medical diagnostic company located in Huntington Beach, California. ReceptivaDx™ is the company’s signature test panel in the area of unexplained infertility. Cicero Diagnostics is the exclusive licensed provider of BCL6 and SIRT1 for the detection of endometriosis. Working with IVF centers across the U.S. and in 15 other countries, Cicero Diagnostics continues to expand their offering globally and is investing in continuing research in the field.

