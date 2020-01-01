Church Mutual Recognized with ‘Social Equity and Community Empowerment’ Award from APCIA

Company Continues to Advance Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

MERRILL, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1,wasrecently recognized by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) for leading efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the insurance industry. In May 2022, Church Mutual received a corporate award for “Social Equity and Community Empowerment” at the DEI: Expanding Opportunity in Insurance conference in New York City.

APCIA is the primary national trade association for home, auto and business insurers. APCIA members represent all sizes, structures and regions—protecting families, communities and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe. The organization, in conjunction with the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and the Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY), hosts its annual conference to bring together insurance thought leaders from across the country to discuss the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry and tangible ways insurers can move forward on the issue.

“At Church Mutual, we partner with purpose-driven organizations and individuals whose missions are as diverse as their beliefs — each sharing a common passion for serving the greater good,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual. “As a company, we believe in the strength and potential within us all – and with that, the importance of including diverse people and perspectives. Without question, both make Church Mutual a stronger and more competitive organization. The APCIA’s award is an important recognition of our initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at Church Mutual.”

D&I Initiatives at Church Mutual:

Advancing Disability Inclusion: Led by the company’s Disability Inclusion Taskforce, Church Mutual participated in the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a national, transparent, annual benchmarking tool designed to provide businesses with an objective snapshot of where they are in their disability inclusion journey and help identify opportunities for continued improvement in advancing disability inclusion. Additionally, the company publicly committed Church Mutual to benchmarking efforts and taking actions to advance inclusion of people with disabilities within its business by signing the Disability:IN CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion in May 2022.

Dialogue in Diversity: Elevating the importance of diversity and inclusion within Church Mutual, the company continues its Dialogue in Diversity speaker series, which provides opportunities to hear from people with a variety of backgrounds about their personal experiences with diversity and inclusion. Recent notable speakers have included Min Jin Lee, whose novel Pachinko (2017) was adapted for an Apple TV + series that debuted in March 2022; as well as Steph Davis, renowned as the most accomplished female free solo climber in the world.

Courageous Conversations: Sparked by the need to increase awareness about unconscious and conscious racial bias, Church Mutual launched its Courageous Conversations Series in June 2020. Senior leaders focused on supporting each other by listening, learning and addressing the impact of race both at Church Mutual and in the broader community. The series includes quarterly supervisor-led, all-employee conversations on topics such as race, privilege, individuals with disabilities and micro-aggressions.

Toward One Wisconsin Inclusivity Conference: Church Mutual co-founded and continues its sponsorship of Toward One Wisconsin, a Wisconsin learning event that supports building communities of equity and opportunity. The conference features discussions with many of the nation’s foremost experts on social issues, and will be held again on April 25-26, 2023, in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Greater Good Scholarships: Demonstrating its commitment to diversity in education, Church Mutual presented the third round of 24 Protecting the Greater Good scholarships, awarding a total of $72,000 to students at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service D&I Survey: Church Mutual partnered with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) in late 2021 to research public perceptions of diversity, inclusion and access in Wisconsin’s Marathon and Lincoln counties. Results from the survey are expected to be released in July 2022, and will outline potential initiatives to advance the region’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating.

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.

2022 Social Equity and Community Empowerment Property and Casualty Company Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Elite 50 Internship Award recipient from Rising Insurance Star Executives.

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

