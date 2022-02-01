Christian & Timbers Expands Leadership Team

Christian & Timbers welcomes Douglas Gladstone as Managing Partner to serve clients’ growing need for Transformational technology leaders.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoardMember—Christian & Timbers, the Tech industry leader, specializing in CEOs, Board Members, and C-level executive search welcomes Douglas Gladstone to the firm as Managing Partner based in Washington DC. Christian & Timbers is in hypergrowth due to its launch of the industry’s most advanced AI / digital platform. Doug joins Christian & Timbers in a top leadership position to help scale the company and better serve its growing client roster.

Doug possesses over 20 years of executive search experience, the majority of which has been focused on technology roles. He has built numerous executive teams and placed hundreds of Board Members, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CFOs, CROs, CHROs, CMOs and other senior technology executives for private and public companies. Primary areas of focus include: FinTech, SaaS, AI, ML, Cybersecurity, Robotics, IoT, Cloud, and Digital Transformation.

Previously, Doug was a Partner at Comhar Partners and Odgers Berndtson, both top 20 global executive search firms, where he built and led their Technology Service practices. He splits his time between San Francisco and Washington DC.

With offices globally, Christian & Timbers is recognized for securing top CEOs and Board Members for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley’s current and original unicorns. Christian & Timbers is the only science based, relationship driven and AI-powered firm, delivering above the competition in half the time.

Christian & Timbers has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, SecurityScorecard, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, UpWork, Adobe, and top Unicorns.

https://christianandtimbers.com/

Contacts

Media Contact: Jeff Christian



[email protected]

216-583-6083