Christian and Timbers Recruits CRO for Nasuni

Tech’s Top Search Firm, Christian & Timbers, places Pete Agresta from Pure Storage at Nasuni, the leading provider of Cloud File Data Services.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoardMember—Pete Agresta, a highly accomplished CRO, joins Nasuni with 25+ years of senior-level sales leadership experiences in areas including data security, data management, and infrastructure transformation. He builds high energy and high integrity culture as well as high performance sales organizations. While at Pure Storage, a global leader on innovative, cloud-ready solutions, Pete served as the Vice President of Americas Enterprise Sales.

Nasuni (“NAS Unified”​) is the leading provider of Cloud File Data Services, free to scale to any level because of its cloud-native design.

In his new role, Pete will be focused on building the industry’s best global revenue organization and driving rapid revenue acceleration, leading Nasuni through the next major financial milestone.

“After an exhaustive search, Pete was a clear frontrunner amongst top cloud security CROs. He is a great leader, fantastic at strategy, driving rapid scale and knows Nasuni’s customers,” according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers’ CEO.

Christian & Timbers is considered the world’s best search firm. Recognized for securing America’s next-generation C-Suite leadership for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley’s unicorns, Christian & Timbers has built the only agile, science-driven search firm delivering at a level of precision and speed unparalleled in the industry.

Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers’ recent successes include CEO Recogni.ai, Chairwoman CelLink, CRO + CMO Otonomo, CFO Desktop Metal, CMO SecurityScorecard.

Jeff Christian, author of “The Headhunters Edge” and founder of Christian & Timbers, has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.

