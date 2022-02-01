Christian and Timbers Recruits CEO for Recogni AI

Tech’s Top Search Firm, Christian & Timbers, places Marc Bolitho from ZF Group at Recogni AI, the leader in AI-based visual perception for autonomous vehicles





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoardMember—Executive Search firm Christian & Timbers is pleased to announce Marc Bolitho as the new CEO of Recogni AI.

Marc Bolitho, an accomplished General Manager, joins Recogni with nearly 30 years of advanced automotive technology experience, focused on autonomous driving. While at ZF Group, one of the leading automotive suppliers, Bolitho significantly grew the Global Electronics and ADAS businesses. Prior to this, Bolitho was General Manager of TRW’s Global Passive Safety Electronics Business.

Recogni, backed by top VCs including Great Point Ventures, Celesta, BMW, and Mayfield Fund, is the global leader in AI-Based visual perception for autonomous vehicles.

In his new role, Marc will be focused on scale and leveraging Recogni’s market leading technology.

“Marc was the clear frontrunner amongst the AI/Chip industry’s top leaders,” according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers’ CEO. “Our candidate scorecard tracked KPIs of finalists and we knew Marc could drive Recogni AI to a top market leadership position.”

With offices globally, Christian & Timbers is the industry’s World’s Best Practice Innovator. Recognized for securing top CEOs and Board Members for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley’s current and original unicorns, Christian & Timbers has built the only science-driven, high velocity firm delivering far superior results in a quarter to half the time of its rivals.

Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers’ recent successes include Chairwoman, CelLink, CRO + CMO, Otonomo, President, and SecurityScorecard.

Jeff Christian, author of “The Headhunters Edge” and founder of Christian & Timbers, has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.

