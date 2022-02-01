“Chrissy’s Court” Season 2 Reigns Supreme as the Most Watched Unscripted Roku Original Premiere of All Time; Series Will Be Back in Session for Season 3 on October 21

Courtroom series led by Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai drew more unique views than any prior unscripted Roku Original launch during its opening weekend on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

Season 2 premiere drove more than 4x the audience of the season 1 premiere

“Chrissy’s Court” will be back in session for its third season on Friday, October 21, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced that the second season of “Chrissy’s Court,” starring Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai, smashed U.S. viewership records for unscripted Roku Originals programming during its opening weekend on The Roku Channel. Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” drew more unique views* during its opening weekend than any prior unscripted Roku Originals series launch, making the series the #1 unscripted Roku Original premiere of all time. The series also soared to the top of all video-on-demand programming on The Roku Channel, earning the spot of #1 video-on-demand program on The Roku Channel in the U.S. by unique views during its opening weekend. The season 2 premiere of Chrissy’s Court also delivered more than 4x the audience of the season 1 premiere. In addition to the strong opening weekend results, Roku also announced that the popular series will exclusively return to The Roku Channel for a third season on Friday, October 21, 2022.





Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku: “We are thrilled with the record-breaking performance of ‘Chrissy’s Court,’ and we look forward to an entire new season of Chrissy’s wit and charm as she presides over the courtroom. It’s incredible to see Roku Originals continue to resonate with our streamers in such a profound way with standout unscripted programming on The Roku Channel.”

Chrissy Teigen, Executive Producer & “Judge”: “We’ll be back for more! The cases in season 3 of ‘Chrissy’s Court’ are wilder, the people are more fun than ever, and no claim is too petty for my courtroom. Mom and I can’t wait to bring the all-new season to audiences this October exclusively on The Roku Channel.”

“Chrissy’s Court” features Chrissy Teigen reigning supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real, as Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” will include 10 episodes, featuring Chrissy and Pepper presiding over a new case in each episode. Chrissy Teigen, Luke Dillon, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, and Mason Steinberg serve as executive producers. “Chrissy’s Court” hails from Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries.

Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” will join a stacked lineup of unscripted original programming headed to The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel has been broadening the breath of original content available exclusively on The Roku Channel, recently announcing several highly anticipated new unscripted projects including “The Great American Baking Show,” “To Paris For Love: A Reality Rom Com,” “Honest Renovations,” “Que Delicioso,” “Martha Gardens,” “Emeril Tailgates,” “Milk Street My Family Recipe,” “Survival from Above,” “Lincoln Log Project” (wt) and more.

Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” premiered exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Half of the top 10 on-demand titles by reach on The Roku Channel in 2021 were Roku Originals.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q1 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs, and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

*A “unique view” is streaming by a distinct account for any period of time.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, timing and availability of Chrissy’s Court and other Roku Originals on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contacts:

Roku, Inc.



Sophia Economou



[email protected]

Roku, Inc.



Nicole Wilcox



[email protected]

Canada Media Contact:

Roku, Inc.



Eleni Tenuta



[email protected]

UK Media Contact:

Roku, Inc.



Mike Duin



[email protected]