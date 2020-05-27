Chinook Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

– Company to Discuss Pipeline of Precision Medicines for Kidney Diseases, Led by Phase 3 Program Atrasentan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Chinook”), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Eric Dobmeier, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and its pipeline at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this presentation, please visit the News section of Chinook’s website at www.chinooktx.com. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company’s pipeline is focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well defined and streamlined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational endothelin receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of primary glomerular diseases. The company is also advancing a 2021 IND candidate for an undisclosed ultra orphan kidney disease and research programs for polycystic kidney disease. Chinook seeks to build its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. Chinook is backed by leading healthcare investors, Versant Ventures, Apple Tree Partners, and Samsara BioCapital, and is based in Vancouver, BC and Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.chinooktx.com.

