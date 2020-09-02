China Mobile Selects VisualOn to Build Next-Generation Video Streaming Solutions for its MIGU Video Service

VisualOn Is Helping the Global Telecom Leader Redefine the Mobile Video Experience and Drive 5G Subscriber Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–VisualOn, a streaming solutions provider that optimizes the impact of the video player, and VLA VR, a pioneer of VR technology, today announced a partnership with China Mobile Communications Corporation’s subsidiary MIGU Video Co., Ltd. to transform the mobile video experience using cutting-edge technologies including the VisualOn MultiStream Sync™ feature, multi-angle view, augmented and virtual reality (VR), and low latency live streaming.

China Mobile is the world’s largest telecom operator, with more than 940 million customers, including over 55 million 5G customers. MIGU has the rights to the largest digital content library in China and has partnerships with many leading global content providers and sports leagues, such as the National Basketball Association. Enhancing the user experience through innovative playback features will help China Mobile continue to grow its 5G subscriber base and become a global technology leader.

VisualOn is providing custom development services as an extension of China Mobile’s R&D team to bring specialized playback expertise to the project. Together, they will be deploying MultiStream Sync on the MIGU video platform, which allows users to view multiple camera angles on the same screen and seamlessly switch between the streams to choose the optimal, customized viewing experience.

Additionally, they are pioneering the real-world applications of VR through five key areas: live broadcasting, education, gaming, sports, and movies. VisualOn and VLA VR will enable China Mobile to stream high-quality, low latency, ultra-reliable VR content for MIGU users on VR devices, mobile phones, tablets, and Android TV. The significant improvements in latency and bandwidth offered by 5G make these types of advanced features a reality and provide a clear value proposition for subscribers to upgrade.

“China Mobile has very ambitious plans for MIGU as a way to revolutionize the consumption of streaming content,” said Michael Jones, Head of Product and Business Development of VisualOn. “Deploying MultiStream Sync, as well as augmented and virtual reality support offers something that’s really ahead of the curve in the industry. Furthermore, we are in a unique position to help China Mobile develop the next generation of multi-angle and multi-view technology that goes beyond anything seen so far. We are thrilled to work with a leader in the wireless space to build and deploy these solutions.”

About Migu

Migu Co., Ltd. is a professional integrated subsidiary of China Mobile, established for providing digital content products, operation, and services in the mobile Internet field. Migu is the only operational entity of CMCC in the business sector of music, video, reading, games, and comics, with five subsidiaries: Migu Music, Migu Video, Migu Digital Media, Migu Interactive Entertainment, and Migu Comic. Migu has become the largest library of legitimate digital content resources in China, leading the full-scenes brand immersion platform in China and converging more than 20 million songs, 4.6 million videos, 1,220 live broadcasts, 500,000 books, 32,000 games, and 550,000 comics.

For the future, Migu will focus on “sports + entertainment” and launch the NGIE (next generation immersion experience) with the vision of “innovative culture, full-immersion experience and ecological technology company” to bring the ultimate immersion experience to users.

About VisualOn

VisualOn, a streaming solutions provider that optimizes the impact of the video player, has provided years of playback innovation for Tier 1 streaming and telco providers worldwide. By optimizing player performance and quality of experience across all devices, VisualOn unlocks the ultimate viewing experience with its complete portfolio of player solutions and ahead-of-the curve playback features. The company’s renowned customer service team deploys, optimizes and troubleshoots streaming video services to give customers a sustained competitive edge. To learn more visit, www.visualon.com

