Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the First in California to Use the EvoEndo® System for Unsedated Pediatric Endoscopy

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EvoEndo®, Inc. (“EvoEndo”), a medical device company developing systems for unsedated Transnasal Endoscopy (TNE), is pleased to announce that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is the first care center in California to use the EvoEndo® Single-Use Endoscopy System to perform a diagnostic unsedated TNE of the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract. CHLA is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County and, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals list, the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and the Pacific U.S. region.

The EvoEndo® Model LE Gastroscope may provide an option for patients five and older to undergo a full transnasal esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) exam with biopsies without the need for anesthesia or sedation. Some studies have shown that repeated or continued use of general anesthetics or sedative medications in young children may affect the developing brain, resulting in learning, memory, or behavior problems. EvoEndo pairs its scope with virtual reality technology designed for patient distraction, further enabling an unsedated option.

“At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, treating kids is all we do; from the family-centered care we provide to the tools we use, everything at CHLA is specialized for treating children, including utilizing the latest advancements in care,” said Vrinda Bhardwaj, MD, FAAP, Director, Gastroenterology Endoscopy Services at CHLA. “Tools that enable our physicians to treat children without anesthesia allow our patients and families to get home sooner and shorten their clinical visits so they can resume school, activities, and family life.”

CHLA joins care centers across the nation that utilize the EvoEndo Training System. Comprising clinical in-services, educational videos, ongoing clinical support, and various tools, guides, and checklists, the training system is designed to ensure the safe and effective use of the EvoEndo System. The Training Head Model replicates the anatomy of the nose and pharynx, enabling the practice of TNE using the EvoEndo System in a non-clinical setting.

“We are thrilled to work with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and believe that its top-ranked care, expertise, and commitment to improving patient lives will enhance the pediatric endoscopy experience with the use of our EvoEndo® System,” said Jonathan T. Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer at EvoEndo.

The EvoEndo® Model LE Gastroscope is intended for the visualization of the upper digestive tract in adults and pediatric patients, specifically for the observation, diagnosis, and endoscopic treatment of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenal bulb in patients over the age of five. The gastroscope is a sterile, single-use device and can be inserted orally or transnasally. The EvoEndo® Controller is intended for use with an EvoEndo® Endoscope for endoscopic diagnosis, treatment, and video observation.

EvoEndo®, Inc. is a medical device company developing sterile single-use, flexible endoscopes that enable unsedated endoscopic procedures. EvoEndo’s technology allows both pediatric (age 5+) and adult patients to consider an unsedated option for routine endoscopies in a clinic setting without the use of general anesthesia or sedation. To learn more, please visit https://evoendo.com.

