Chevron’s Delo Traveling Technology Lab Wins Global 2020 Corporate Events Award from EXHIBITOR Magazine

Chevron’s Delo Traveling Technology Lab wins top honors for Best Road Show & Multivenue Event Activation

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., maker of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants, is proud to announce the Delo® Traveling Technology Lab (DTTL) has been awarded top honors for best road show & multivenue event by EXHIBITOR Magazine, a leading publication for trade show and event exhibitions. EXHIBITOR’s Corporate Event Awards are judged on the level of innovation and their measurable results.

“The Delo Traveling Technology Lab represents a massive step change in how Chevron brings information to customers by leveraging advantages in digital technology delivered in the most compelling way,” said James Booth, Commercial Sector Manager, North America at Chevron. “We’re proud to accept this award in recognition of the value we are bringing to our customers by helping the heavy-duty trucking and equipment industry understand the latest trends and providing timely business insights.”

The Chevron DTTL consists of 11 interactive exhibits, including the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Centered inside and outside a double-sized trailer, attendees have the opportunity to build a maintenance shop, fly through an engine in VR, formulate oil, test their coolant, select the best products for the vehicles, and take a closer look at proof of performance in AR. The interactive exhibits cohesively tell the story of the life of a heavy-duty powertrain and how lubricant technology can impact the bottom line of businesses that depend on heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

The level of engagement the Chevron DTTL has brought to customers and the feedback from exhibit visitors validates Chevron’s customer-focused and forward-thinking methods of industry and product education. Chevron is proud of the ways this unique digital experience has elevated customer awareness of complex technical information, with the result of enabling customers to better understand the needs of their heavy-duty vehicles and equipment and the solutions available to meet those needs.

In addition to the overwhelmingly positive feedback Chevron has received from exhibit visitors, this industry-leading award amplifies Chevron’s determination to provide above-and-beyond customer service.

“The fact this award is global, judged by a formidable multidisciplinary panel, and has a prestigious list of former winners, is a testament to the vision and fortitude of the DTTL team, including agency partner Deckel & Moneypenny,” said Booth. “As the world continues to adjust to uncertainties around when public gatherings will recommence, it is the forward-thinking approach that has readily allowed Chevron to pivot to virtual events.”

