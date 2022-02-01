ChargePoint General Counsel Rebecca Chavez recognized among Women of Influence in Silicon Valley

Chavez included among 100 female leaders making positive impact in Silicon Valley and their own communities

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced that Rebecca Chavez, general counsel and corporate secretary, has been recognized among this year’s Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The annual list recognizes women across the region who have made a positive impact on Silicon Valley.





This year 100 of the area’s top female leaders across the private, public and nonprofit sectors were recognized for their contributions to their industries as well as to their own communities. Chavez is recognized alongside leaders from Apple, Cisco Systems, Google and many others.

“Silicon Valley is the center of innovation with remarkable leaders pushing our industries forward every day,” Chavez said. “To be recognized among such an impressive, diverse group of female leaders, who are shaping their industries and leaving a positive mark in their communities, is an honor.”

At ChargePoint, Chavez is responsible for overseeing the legal affairs of the company, including commercial transactions, intellectual property, corporate governance, securities and compliance. She helped make ChargePoint the first publicly traded electric vehicle charging company, and she supported the strategic acquisitions of has·to·be and ViriCiti, further strengthening the company’s leadership position in the European EV charging market. Prior to joining ChargePoint, Chavez was vice president, deputy general counsel, Corporate, Securities and M&A at Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Previously, she served as associate general counsel, Finance and Governance at Levi Strauss & Co. and worked as a senior corporate associate at Sidley Austin LLP and corporate associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP. Chavez holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Stanford University and earned a Juris Doctor from UC Davis School of Law (King Hall).

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 113 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every second or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom and the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

