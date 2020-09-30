Changing White Balance Of Nikon ProRes RAW Clips

By Staff 33 mins ago

In this video we’ll show you how you can change the white balance of Nikon ProRes RAW files on a raw level in post, using Assimilate SCRATCH.

Apple ProRes RAW white paper: apple.com/final-cut-pro
Learn more about Assimilate Scratch: assimilateinc.com/products
Learn more about ProRes RAW in Atomos: atomos.com/proresraw

Assimilate is currently offering a FREE LICENSE for Scratch until the end of October 2020. Hurry don’t miss your chance to benefit from the free trial. Head over to: assimilateinc.com NOW!

Tags: , , ,
error: Content is protected !!