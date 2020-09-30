Changing White Balance Of Nikon ProRes RAW Clips

In this video we’ll show you how you can change the white balance of Nikon ProRes RAW files on a raw level in post, using Assimilate SCRATCH.

Apple ProRes RAW white paper: apple.com/final-cut-pro

Learn more about Assimilate Scratch: assimilateinc.com/products

Learn more about ProRes RAW in Atomos: atomos.com/proresraw

