Changes in the Logic Chip Industry Amid the U.S. – China Trade War, Q4 2021 Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

After the Biden administration came to power, the White House issued a 100-day review of America’s semiconductor supply chains, providing a policy basis for the United States to revive domestic chipmaking and boost its capabilities in advanced semiconductor logic processes.
Washington also plans to work closely with South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan to ensure its leadership in high-end chip technology and the establishment of a resilient and stable semiconductor supply system.
Meanwhile, the Chinese government has developed a national strategy for semiconductor self-sufficiency that attempts to use massive government funding as well as China’s capital markets to strengthen the country’s semiconductor industry.
This report provides an overview of some ongoing challenges for the logic chip industry, in particular expeditiously resolving structural capacity and chip shortages in mature processes amid fast growth in fab construction and corresponding capital expenditures; explores how the logic chip sector will develop against this backdrop.
List of Topics
- Background of the U.S.-China trade war, touching on the fragility of supply chains and shortcomings of the United States and China
- Development of the U.S. and Chinese semiconductor industry and related policies
- Changes in the structure of the global logic chip industry, touching on advanced and mature logic chip industry structures and main players
Key Topics Covered:
1. The U.S. Sees China as a Threat in the Semiconductor Sector
1.1 Fragile Semiconductor Supply Chains
1.2 The United States Lacks Advanced and Mature Logic Chip Manufacturing
1.3 Threats to the Development of China’s Semiconductor Industry
2. The U.S. and China Developing Semiconductor Sectors Using Different Policies
2.1 U.S. Policy Focuses on Boosting Local Advanced Logic Chip Manufacturing Capacity
2.2 China’s Push for Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency
3. Taiwan Plays A Key Role In Global Semiconductor Manufacturing
3.1 Taiwan Accounts for Nearly 40% of Global Logic Chip Production Capacity
4. Changes in the Structure of the Global Logic Chip Industry
4.1 The Upstream and Downstream Advanced Logic Chip Markets Have Oligopolistic Characteristics
4.2 The Upstream Oligopoly Structure and Downstream Exclusive Competitive Characteristics of Mature Logic Chips
5. Analyst’s Perspective
List of Companies
- Advanced Micro Semiconductor
- AMD
- Apple
- ASR Microelectronics
- AUO
- Cambricon Technologies
- China Resources Micro
- DB HiTek
- FeiTeng
- Fudan Microelectronics
- GigaDevice
- GlobalFoundries
- Goodix Technology
- Himax
- HiSilicon
- Huahong Semiconductor
- Huatian Technology
- Infineon
- Intel
- IntelliFusion
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology
- Loongson Technology
- MediaTek
- Montage Technology
- Nexchip
- Novatek
- Nvidia
- NXP
- Power semiconductor Manufacturing
- Powerchip
- Qualcomm
- Renesas
- Samsung
- Shanghai Awinic Tech
- Shanghai Fudan Microelect
- Shanghai Silicon Industry Group
- Shanghai Yitu Network Technology
- SMIC
- Sony
- STATS ChipPAC
- Tongfu Microelectronics
- Tsinghua Unigroup
- UMC
- UNISOC
- Vanguard International Semiconductor
- World Advanced
- Xilinx
- Yangtze Memory Technologies
