Changes in the Logic Chip Industry Amid the U.S. – China Trade War, Q4 2021 Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Changes in the Logic Chip Industry amid the U.S. – China Trade War” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

After the Biden administration came to power, the White House issued a 100-day review of America’s semiconductor supply chains, providing a policy basis for the United States to revive domestic chipmaking and boost its capabilities in advanced semiconductor logic processes.

Washington also plans to work closely with South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan to ensure its leadership in high-end chip technology and the establishment of a resilient and stable semiconductor supply system.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has developed a national strategy for semiconductor self-sufficiency that attempts to use massive government funding as well as China’s capital markets to strengthen the country’s semiconductor industry.

This report provides an overview of some ongoing challenges for the logic chip industry, in particular expeditiously resolving structural capacity and chip shortages in mature processes amid fast growth in fab construction and corresponding capital expenditures; explores how the logic chip sector will develop against this backdrop.

List of Topics

Background of the U.S.-China trade war, touching on the fragility of supply chains and shortcomings of the United States and China

Development of the U.S. and Chinese semiconductor industry and related policies

Changes in the structure of the global logic chip industry, touching on advanced and mature logic chip industry structures and main players

Key Topics Covered:

1. The U.S. Sees China as a Threat in the Semiconductor Sector

1.1 Fragile Semiconductor Supply Chains

1.2 The United States Lacks Advanced and Mature Logic Chip Manufacturing

1.3 Threats to the Development of China’s Semiconductor Industry

2. The U.S. and China Developing Semiconductor Sectors Using Different Policies

2.1 U.S. Policy Focuses on Boosting Local Advanced Logic Chip Manufacturing Capacity

2.2 China’s Push for Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

3. Taiwan Plays A Key Role In Global Semiconductor Manufacturing

3.1 Taiwan Accounts for Nearly 40% of Global Logic Chip Production Capacity

4. Changes in the Structure of the Global Logic Chip Industry

4.1 The Upstream and Downstream Advanced Logic Chip Markets Have Oligopolistic Characteristics

4.2 The Upstream Oligopoly Structure and Downstream Exclusive Competitive Characteristics of Mature Logic Chips

5. Analyst’s Perspective

List of Companies

Advanced Micro Semiconductor

AMD

Apple

ASR Microelectronics

AUO

Cambricon Technologies

China Resources Micro

DB HiTek

FeiTeng

Fudan Microelectronics

GigaDevice

GlobalFoundries

Goodix Technology

Himax

HiSilicon

Huahong Semiconductor

Huatian Technology

Infineon

Intel

IntelliFusion

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

Loongson Technology

MediaTek

Montage Technology

Nexchip

Novatek

Nvidia

NXP

Power semiconductor Manufacturing

Powerchip

Qualcomm

Renesas

Samsung

Shanghai Awinic Tech

Shanghai Fudan Microelect

Shanghai Silicon Industry Group

Shanghai Yitu Network Technology

SMIC

Sony

STATS ChipPAC

Tongfu Microelectronics

Tsinghua Unigroup

UMC

UNISOC

Vanguard International Semiconductor

World Advanced

Xilinx

Yangtze Memory Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l9n3q

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900