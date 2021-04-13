Change Home Mortgage Names Denis Kelly Chief Wholesale Officer

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–The Change Company, America’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announced today that its mortgage banking subsidiary Change Home Mortgage (“Change”) has appointed Denis Kelly its Chief Wholesale Officer.

Mr. Kelly, who has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry specializing in non-agency portfolio lending, will lead Change’s wholesale division, Change Wholesale. “I am excited to join Change Home Mortgage to lead its wholesale division at this pivotal moment in its rapid growth,” Mr. Kelly stated. “Change Wholesale has successfully emerged as the dominant originator of residential mortgage loans to prime borrowers who are not well served by banks and traditional lenders. I look forward to leading Change’s talented wholesale team to help our broker partners grow their businesses by using Change’s proprietary products to serve prime borrowers that others cannot.”

Denis recently served as Senior Vice President at Sprout Mortgage where he led the mortgage solutions group for its wholesale channel. Mr. Kelly previously led the wholesale channel at Originate Home Loans and served as a National Account Executive at Acra Lending. At Change Wholesale, Denis will be responsible for overseeing Change’s best-in-class digital platform to originate its industry leading proprietary products that allow brokers to close more loans and to close their loans faster.

Ted Ray, President of Change Home Loans, said, “Mr. Kelly’s deep industry experience and track record makes him the right leader for Change Wholesale. I look forward to working with Denis to scale our industry leading, proprietary loans such as our Community Mortgage. We are laser focused on helping our broker-partners grow their businesses by financing prime borrowers their competitors can’t.”

The Change Company’s Founder, Steven Sugarman, added, “As America’s CDFI, we are dedicated to serving the $200 billion per year market of prime borrowers unable to secure home loans from traditional banks and mortgage companies. We are excited that Denis Kelly has joined our team to expand access to capital to these non-traditional borrowers. Denis has the experience and expertise to help us take the next step in growing our differentiated lending platform. Denis has the passion we need to accelerate our mission of banking the unbanked, fairly and responsibly.”

The Change Company and Change Home Mortgage each are investment grade rated and certified as CDFIs by the United States Department of the Treasury to serve Black, Latino and low-income borrowers and communities. As a CDFI, loans originated by The Change Company and Change Home Mortgage are eligible for CRA credit and enjoy certain regulatory exemptions including relating to Regulation Z and risk retention requirements.

About The Change Company

The Change Company empowers homeowners, small businesses, and consumers to pursue their American dreams by bringing social and racial equity to banking and lending. The Change Company’s team has built businesses that have lent over $50 billion to over 250,000 borrowers and provided financial services to over two million Americans.

For more information, visit us at http://www.ChangeLLC.com/.

About Change Home Mortgage

Change Home Mortgage is a residential mortgage lender approved as a direct seller and servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Change Home Mortgage is certified by the United States Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) allowing it to offer proprietary mortgage options for prime borrowers others can’t finance. Change operates through its retail, wholesale, and community direct channels. Its wholesale channel operates under the name Change Wholesale.

For more information, visit http://www.ChangeMtg.com/ and http://www.ChangeWholesale.com/.

