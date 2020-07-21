Change Healthcare SmartPay™ is Integrated with Epic’s MyChart® and Hyperspace®

Industry-leading patient payment solution integrates with Epic’s MyChart patient portal and Hyperspace EHR solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChangeHealthcare—Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced the launch of its SmartPay™ Payment Integration solution integrated with Epic MyChart and encrypted device integration within Hyperspace. This latest integration with Epic’s EHR technology allows providers to offer their patients a wide range of payment options––letting them easily pay their healthcare bills how and when they want, with Change Healthcare providing phone and mail-in payment channels to give providers a multi-channel payment solution.





Using SmartPay Payment Integration, provider users won’t have to leave their workflow in order to collect patient payments. Providers also can take advantage of features including patient statements created with design thinking to boost patient engagement.

“In addition to our patient access and analytics-driven claims management integrations, SmartPayPayment Integration is the latest Change Healthcare solution that integrates with Epic with a goal to improve the end user experience, increase productivity, and optimize reimbursement,” said Matt Moore, executive director of Consumer Payment Solutions at Change Healthcare. “We’re working to support better clinical and financial outcomes.”

Change Healthcare’s SmartPay Payment Integration for MyChart and encrypted device integration is available in the Epic App OrchardSM. Providers interested in learning how they may collect more patient payments, faster, and improve patient satisfaction with flexible payment options can learn more on the SmartPay resource page.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Change Healthcare and SmartPay are trademarks of Change Healthcare, LLC and/or one of its subsidiaries. Epic, MyChart, Hyperspace, and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

