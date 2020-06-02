Change Healthcare Launches Connected Consumer Health™ Suite

Collaboration with Adobe and Microsoft creates a unique, scalable, and more secure solution to address rising demand for a more transparent and streamlined healthcare experience

The rise of consumerism in healthcare has patients seeking to evaluate their healthcare choices as they would any other product or service––by conducting online research, reading reviews, comparing prices, and ultimately engaging those who best fit their needs and budgets. In order to establish a more enriching consumer experience, patient engagement must evolve to satisfy these demands.

The Connected Consumer Health™ suite helps make this possible. Change Healthcare’s collaboration with Adobe and Microsoft has yielded a solution that offers patients an enhanced experience, providing physician details and patient reviews, together with access to price comparisons and other features related to their care––all on an integrated, scalable, and more secure platform.

Consumers can play an active role in their healthcare choices by using the Shop Book and Pay™ application to access healthcare provider pricing and reviews, schedule appointments, and pre-pay for the service. The new Virtual Front Desk application provides patients and staff with a touchless check-in experience, using personal devices for queue management, online check-in and forms, and communicating when patients should enter the facility––improving everyone’s safety and increasing their peace of mind through this digital experience.

The Care Cost SE application, a price transparency and service bundling solution, helps providers increase pre-service collections from cash and high-deductible health plan consumers. The Care Cost SE application streamlines what has traditionally been a time-consuming exercise by automatically reaching out to patients via text or email based on time or clinical follow-up triggers, with a prefilled shopping cart to book and pay for services––be it a referral for an MRI, mammogram reminder, follow-up visit, or other services.

The Digital Patient Experience Manager application optimizes the digital interactions between patients and caregivers while supporting compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including those that impose additional obligations on the use and disclosure of personal health information. Unlike other offerings, the Digital Patient Experience Manager platform focuses on the entire healthcare ecosystem––the patients, the primary caregivers and referring physicians, specialists, labs, etc.––by coordinating appointments and maintaining patient engagement, which is critical for effectively keeping patients in the system, driving a cleaner, more efficient flow of patients with referral orders, and helping meet compliance requirements such as the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA).

“With our partners Adobe and Microsoft, we have transformed the digital patient experience and modernized the way providers interact with consumers exploring their healthcare options,” said Bill Krause, vice president and general manager, Connected Consumer Health™ suite, Change Healthcare. “The launch of the Connected Consumer Health™ platform increases patient engagement and streamlines provider interactions through a consumer-centric experience that arms patients with critical information and enables providers to engage and retain their patients.”

Combining Adobe’s customer experience management (CXM) capabilities with the cloud expertise of Microsoft, the Digital Patient Experience platform takes advantage of Change Healthcare’s revenue cycle management expertise, data integration, and healthcare workflow prowess with advanced cloud security and customized configurations to help meet the critical regulatory requirements applicable to individuals’ sensitive health data. It addresses many facets of the patient digital journey by orchestrating and personalizing omni-channel communications, transforming the way providers acquire, communicate with, receive payments from, and retain patients.

The administrative side of healthcare––for example, activities related to access, appointment setting, and payments––are traditionally the most frustrating healthcare activities for patients. Change Healthcare’s Connected Consumer Health™ platform transforms the administrative tasks to more of the retail-style experience consumers have come to expect in other industries such as banking, travel, and entertainment. As a result, patients are empowered to shop, book, and pay for healthcare online as they would for any other product or service, revolutionizing a provider’s ability to engage with patients and capture revenue pre-service.

“Change Healthcare, Adobe, and Microsoft recognize the need to enable healthcare providers to offer a robust, intuitive experience to patients,” said Jack Hersey, vice president, US Life and Health Sciences, Adobe. “This innovative solution combines the content delivery capabilities of Adobe® Experience Manager (Managed Services), the messaging functionalities of Marketo® Engage, and the data analysis insights of Adobe® Analytics to create a groundbreaking Connected Patient offering, including Change Healthcare’s Shop Book and Pay application.”

The Connected Consumer Health™ suite is delivered in a software-as-a-service model, with speedy deployment, no hardware to procure, and minimal IT resources required for customers to access and use the platform.

“We are pleased to be working with Change Healthcare and Adobe to drive real change in healthcare and deliver a richer, more engaging experience for consumers,” said Patty Obermaier, vice president, US Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “Coupling Microsoft® Azure®’s flexible scalability and security with the connectivity of the Change Healthcare network was the key to speed the solution deployment.”

For more information on the Connected Consumer Health™ suite of solutions, visit the Patient Experience Solutions resource page, and the Digital Patient Experience content hub.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Connected Consumer Health, Shop Book and Pay, Virtual Front Desk, Care Cost SE, and Digital Patient Experience Manager are trademarks of Change Healthcare, LLC and/or one of its subsidiaries. Adobe, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Analytics are trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States, and/or other countries. Microsoft and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Marketo Engage is a trademark of Marketo Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

