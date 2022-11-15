Change Healthcare Expands Functionality and Drives Industry Transition to Cloud-Based Imaging and Storage

Cloud-native solutions are now available for both radiology and cardiovascular customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Change Healthcare continues to lead healthcare’s transition from on-premise imaging systems to cloud-native, zero-footprint medical imaging solutions, including picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and related tools for both radiology and cardiology.

Existing hospital customers of Change Healthcare have already moved more than 10% of their imaging data to the cloud, accounting for more than 6 petabytes of total data. Currently 45 hospitals are live with Stratus Imaging Archive, while 73 institutions have gone live with Stratus Imaging Analytics.

“Over the past two decades, we have built a reputation for innovation and reliable systems at scale; and now we’re delivering a modern cloud architecture that serves the needs of customers, including rapid access from anywhere with unparalleled security, reliability, and cost savings,” said Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise imaging at Change Healthcare. “We are excited to continue our momentum in delivering innovative imaging solutions to accelerate their transformation to the cloud.”

Designed from the ground up for the cloud with the latest technology, cloud-native Stratus Imaging PACS provide a seamless solution for radiologists at independent practices to read images from multiple hospitals on one platform, anytime from anywhere. Proprietary streaming technology assures high performance and speed across varied network conditions. The solution is built to scale—from the individual radiology practice to the largest public and private health systems in the world—delivering more than 20% cost savings to deploy compared to standard on-premise PACS, and offers rapid migration, zero-downtime automatic upgrades, and 99.99% uptime.

“Our team of 100 radiologists across the country has read 1.6 million studies in the year since we adopted Stratus Imaging PACS. The system offers the speed, uptime, and functionality we need to deliver timely and accurate diagnoses to our customers and their patients,” said Claude Hooton, CEO of NucleusHealth.

Instead of on-site IT departments manually installing upgrades, Stratus Imaging PACS automatically delivers frequent, fully managed, and instant solution updates. The solution also provides all users world-class protection from the growing danger of cyberattacks with SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and HITRUST CSF-certified security.

“We started transitioning to the cloud three years ago with Change Healthcare and this ensured our data is secure, easily accessible, and unified across our radiology and cardiovascular departments, along with predictable costs,” said Ash Goel, M.D., CIO of Bronson Healthcare.

Change Healthcare is one of the only major enterprise imaging vendors offering truly cloud-native architecture at scale, leveraging years of imaging excellence to deliver innovation, security, and demonstrable ROI to healthcare providers.

To see how your organization can benefit from the use of Stratus Imaging solutions for both radiology and cardiology, explore Change Healthcare’s technology-enabled solutions for revenue cycle management across radiology and cardiology, or what a cloud PACS can do for your radiology practice, join us in Chicago at the RSNA 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting Nov. 27–Dec. 1 at booth 7315 or get in touch to learn more.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is a leading healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient-engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

