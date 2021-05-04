Ceylon Theatres Regal Cinema Dematagoda Delivers Blockbuster Sound With HARMAN Professional Solutions

Sri Lankan movie theater chain relies on JBL 200 Series ScreenArray cinema audio solutions to ensure thrilling cinematic experiences with impactful sound and coverage

DEMATAGODA, Sri Lanka—Dynamic AV Technologies recently outfitted Ceylon Theatres Regal Cinema Dematagoda with a complete HARMAN Professional cinema audio solution to provide immersive sound quality for moviegoers.

Ceylon Theatres is a Sri Lankan theater chain with an 85-year history that currently operates six locations throughout the country. The latest location is a three-screen facility in Dematagoda which also houses a KFC restaurant and Food City supermarket. In order to ensure an immersive cinematic experience with clear and balanced audio quality for moviegoers, Ceylon Theatres Regal Cinema Dematagoda required state-of-the-art sound systems for all three screens. Ceylon Theatres hired Dynamic AV Technologies to equip each theater with a complete HARMAN Professional cinema audio solution including JBL loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers.

“Working on a cinema project with HARMAN is easy, as they are extremely supportive in all aspects of design and commissioning,” said Mohan Abeyasinghe, Managing Director, Dynamic AV Technologies. “This was the first time that Dynamic AV did the commissioning without the physical presence of the HARMAN team. The support we got from HARMAN was completely virtual due to the lockdown; however, it was as good as them being with us. The client is happy with the installation, as is our team.”

In two of the theaters, Dynamic AV Technologies installed JBL C221 ScreenArray cinema loudspeakers, augmented JBL 8320 compact cinema surround speakers. In the third room, the team installed JBL C222 ScreenArray cinema loudspeakers, supported by JBL 9300 cinema surround speakers. To enhance the cinematic experience with impactful low frequency extension, Dynamic AV Technologies outfitted the rooms with JBL 4642AD dual subwoofers. The systems in all theaters are controlled by JBL CPI 2000-CH cinema processors and powered by Crown DSi Series amplifiers.

Dynamic AV Technologies selected the JBL 200 Series ScreenArray speakers because they combine the latest technological advances with a compact footprint and accessible price point, making them ideal for small- to mid-sized cinemas such as Ceylon Theatres Regal Cinema Dematagoda. JBL 200 Series speakers feature patent-pending Dual Dissimilar Arraying and Acoustic Aperture Technology, providing remarkably uniform coverage and smooth, accurate sound reproduction for moviegoers in every seat of the theater.

“It is exciting to see that Regal Cinema has the first installation of JBL C-Series Cinema Speakers in Sri Lanka,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India & SAARC. “We are pleased that JBL and Crown products enhance the cinematic experience that this theater house provides to its esteemed patrons in Dematagoda.”

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

