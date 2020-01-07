CES 2020: pmdtechnologies to Showcase New 3D VGA ToF Module

World’s smallest 3D depth sensing module with highest resolution

SIEGEN, Germany & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–On schedule with CES 2020, pmdtechnologies is presenting its latest 3D Time-of-Flight camera module, based on the 5th generation REAL3™ ToF image sensor from pmd and Infineon: The IRS2877C with VGA resolution depth data output and a newly designed 5µm pmd pixel core.





The new VGA 3D imager is the highest resolution, most flexible and robust depth sensor that has ever been developed by pmd and Infineon. With the new 5µm pmd pixel core, the imager offers VGA resolution to provide applications more detailed 3D data – e.g. for secure FaceID for payment and unlock, enhanced photography like advanced autofocus and video bokeh or improved low light performance, 3D reconstruction of faces and objects, improved augmented reality experiences like real-time full 3D mapping and occlusions of virtual objects, photorealistic relighting as well as gesture control and measurement applications.

With a miniaturized design, the new VGA module is a perfect fit for smartphone and mobile integration. By having combined the new pmd/Infineon VGA imager IRS2877C and the new IRS9100C illumination driver IC from Infineon and incorporating additional chip functionalities, the design complexity, module size, calibration effort and BOM were reduced with simultaneously increasing the efficiency.

Of course, the new 3D VGA camera module and built in IRS2877C offer best in class dynamic range and outdoor performance due to the patented technology in every pixel (SBI) as well as ultra-flexible modulation sequences at high frequency for best application performance and data quality.

“The combination of highest resolution, best integratability through miniaturized design and benchmark 3D performance is a milestone in pmd development and for the entire ToF technology,” explains Samuel Freywald, Director Systems & Cameras at pmdtechnologies.

“We’re passionate about setting new standards – and with the new VGA 3D camera module, which uses our IRS2877C imager, we did it again. Not only do we feature best in class performance, but we also provide the most dedicated depth sensing platform to our customers to develop their 3D application, which they can get on the market,” adds Jochen Penne, Executive Board Member and Head of Business Development at pmd.

For live demos and meeting requests, please contact [email protected] or visit our joint Open Doors event on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 5pm in our Exhibitor Suite 1310, Westgate Hotel Las Vegas.

About pmdtechnologies ag

pmdtechnologies ag, a fabless IC company headquartered in Siegen, Dresden and Ulm/Germany with subsidiaries in the USA, China and Korea, is the worldwide leading 3D Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier. Started up in 2002, the company owns over 350 worldwide patents concerning pmd-based applications, the pmd measurement principle and its realization. Addressed markets for pmd’s 3D sensors are industrial automation, automotive and the wide field of consumer applications like smartphones. Further information is available at pmdtec.com.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41.400 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Contacts

pmdtechnologies ag

Sabrina Buxbaum



Corporate Strategy & Marketing



Phone: +49 271 23 87 12 800



Fax: +49 271 23 87 12 809



E-Mail: [email protected]

pmdtechnologies ag



Martinshardt 19



57074 Siegen / Germany



www.pmdtec.com