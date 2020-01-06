CES 2020 Digital Health: What to Expect from 2019’s Most Impactful Health Tech Trends

From blockchain to mixed realities, which digital health trends have dominated in 2019, and what can the healthcare industry expect in the coming year? Digimind looked into discussions about digital health online to find out.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–Digital Health Summit at CES2020 is entering its 11th year, with digital health tech providers and healthcare experts convening to discuss and showcase the latest innovations, updates, and advances in Digital Health.





While the global digital health market was valued at US$ 144.2 billion in 2018, the healthcare industry has been reluctant to embrace digital in the past. Nonetheless, the past decade has seen innovations such as big data, telemedicine, and virtual reality accelerate disruption in consumer wellness and healthcare; pushing the tipping point where benefits outweigh the costs.

Digimind, the most trusted AI-powered social listening and market intelligence software, released a study looking at trends in digital health to understand topics of interest and their impact on healthcare companies, consumers, and patients. Analyzing the public internet domain for conversations around the topic, the study identified and predicted key technologies and innovations that will be at the forefront of digital health in 2020.

An analysis of the digital health companies that will be present at CES2020 suggests that AI-powered digital health services will be the dominant subject. Furthermore a look at top hashtags in digital health showed artificial intelligence, IOT, machine learning, blockchain, robotics and fintech were key topics of interest.

‘Digital Health is the long-awaited game changer for the healthcare industry. The potential for technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and safe for everyone is undeniable,’ says Aurelien Blaha, CMO, Digimind. ‘Given the complexity to develop healthcare technologies, partnerships between technology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical experts are critical to realize the full advantages. With insights into the latest trends and key players, pharmaceutical companies and governments alike can prioritize areas for investment and identify partners to collaborate with.’

While governments and healthcare companies have long been the main investors, major tech companies including Google, Microsoft, and Tencent have started focusing more efforts into digital health over the past 5 years. As tech giants take steps to expand their ecosystem into healthcare, and new and innovative startups emerge to offer new products and services, this provides traditional healthcare players with a variety of potential partnerships that can help further company growth and satisfy unmet needs.

This report covers the impact and predictions of the following on healthcare:

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Telemedicine

Virtual and Augmented Realities

Blockchain

Social media monitoring to identify technologies to acquire or partner

Read the Full Report

About Digimind

Digimind is the most trusted social media listening and competitive intelligence software, designed for brands and agencies who want to accelerate digital transformation through an insights-driven approach. Recognized by Forrester and Gartner, Digimind’s best-in-class technology transforms social and online data into actionable business insights, enabling marketers to effectively plan, execute, and analyze their marketing strategy.

Founded in 1998, Digimind is headquartered in New York, Paris, Singapore, and Rabat, serving more than 600 customers worldwide including LinkedIn, Sony, McCann Worldwide, and Lexus. Learn more at www.digimind.com.

Contacts

Press

Aurelién Blaha, CMO

[email protected]

Sophia Guan, Marketing Manager APAC

[email protected]

Yuriana Coss, Marketing Manager Spain & LATAM

[email protected]