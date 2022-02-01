Celo Health Delivers HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Platform to Universal Home Care

Celo’s Secure Messaging Solution Provides Immediate Staff Onboarding, Optimized Workflows and Improved Worker Productivity and Satisfaction to Leading Southern California Home Healthcare Provider

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcaremessaging–Celo Health, a leading provider of a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform for healthcare providers, announced today its collaborative messaging solution has delivered immediate staff onboarding, optimized workflows and improved worker productivity and satisfaction for Universal Home Care (UHC), a southern California-based provider of comprehensive home care services.

According to Roy Eisenberg, operations manager, UHC, the company reported 92 percent onboarding of staff within the first week, 30,000 messages exchanged in the first 30 days and 100 percent confirmed message delivery rate.

“We were up and running the day we rolled out the app,” said David Morrison, HR operations manager, UHC. “Even the most tech-averse users have an easy time navigating and using the app immediately. We found the Celo app also has maximized both our organizational efficiency and productivity. It is clearly meeting our needs for a responsive HIPAA-compliant communication platform.”

“We’re very excited to see another successful implementation in our growing U.S. customer base,” said Jack Clough, chief growth officer, Celo Health. “Our commitment to client success is reflected in our support organization that works closely with clients to streamline secure communication workflows and to make clinicians’ work easier for delivering superior patient care.”

Since 1996, Universal Home Care has served as a patient-centric provider committed to delivering superior medical care to all patients regardless of their complexity of treatment. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., UHC provides services in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties and consists of a select group of caring, highly-efficient, home & hospice care professionals, who are focused in bringing the community equal access to necessary care in the most efficient, appropriate and compassionate manner.

Celo Health (www.celohealth.com) offers a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that enables healthcare teams to collaborate seamlessly and securely on patient care. This cloud communications platform requires no training and assures instant onboarding of employees. Its built-in directory also enables healthcare teams to reach the right person instantly, saving time and lives. Available on iOS, Android, and Desktop globally.

