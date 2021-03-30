CellTrust SL2 Now Secured with MobileIron AppConnect

SL2 Mobile Compliance Capture and Archiving Integration now Available with MobileIron AppConnect or AppConfig

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppConfig—CellTrust Corporation, a leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today its SL2 mobile application for compliance capture and archiving is now secured by MobileIron AppConnect (recently acquired by Ivanti).

CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance BYOD or CYOD mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance, i.e., Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA.

With AppConnect, MobileIron UEM customers can containerize apps to protect app data at rest without touching personal data. Each app becomes a secure container whose data is encrypted, protected from unauthorized access, and removable. Each app container is also connected to other secure app containers whitelisted through AppConnect container policies managed by the MobileIron UEM solution.

MobileIron UEM provides IT and security teams comprehensive control over business data as it flows across devices, apps, networks and cloud services in the “everywhere workplace,” while improving user productivity. The solution allows for enforcement and protection of data, both on the device and on the network, resulting in a secure mobile work experience from anywhere, on any device. MobileIron Cloud customers can also now connect with Ivanti Neurons to discover, manage and secure devices in their estates and easily initiate automated actions like lock, wipe, or reset a device without switching consoles.

“Our CellTrust SL2 integration with MobileIron UEM is a real win-win for organizations out there looking to balance BYOD or CYOD mobile productivity, mitigate cybersecurity risk and enforce regulatory compliance,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “And with two integration options, either AppConnect or AppConfig, we are offering our customers maximum flexibility for their deployment.”

CellTrust SL2 is also available through the AppConfig.org standard for both iOS and Android endpoints with key features such as app single sign-on (SSO) which can be easily deployed on endpoints allowing end-users to quickly onboard devices.

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust – ranked in 2020 by Inc. 5000 as the No.196 fastest-growing private company in the USA – is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/

©2021 CellTrust Corporation. All rights reserved. CellTrust, the CellTrust logo, and the CellTrust product names and logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of CellTrust Corporation. In addition, other companies’ names and products mentioned in this document, if any, may be either registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners and do not imply endorsement, approval of, or affiliation with CellTrust.

