CellTrust SL2 Compliant Voice and Text Messaging now Available with Microsoft Azure Government

SL2 is now available in Azure Government with a dedicated instance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Endpoint—CellTrust Corporation, a leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today that its flagship SL2™mobile app is also now available with Microsoft Azure Government, featuring a dedicated instance to meet the highest level of government compliance.

CellTrust SL2 is an enterprise-level application that works by assigning a dedicated Mobile Business Number™ (MBN) to personal and corporate-owned mobile devices to keep personal and business communications separate on a single device. The seamless solution enables compliant, secure SMS messages and business calls on the device without using the personal number. This capability is vital for government agencies and their partners that require greater security for mobile communications, as well as archiving for e-discovery and compliance, such as FOIA, HIPAA, FINRA, SEC, sunshine laws, and public records laws.

“CellTrust SL2 is now available with Microsoft Azure Government,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “Azure Government delivers the highest level of security and compliance to US government agencies and their partners, and SL2 adds additional layers of security and compliance while increasing mobile accessibility, collaboration, and productivity.”

Lily Kim, General Manager, Azure Global at Microsoft Corp., said, “Microsoft helps CellTrust deliver solutions that enable their US government customers to focus more on mobile security, compliance, and productivity and less on managing servers. CellTrust SL2 addresses many of the mobile communication issues government agencies face, such as compliance enforcement, security, and transparency, and allows customers to benefit from the high level of security, reliability, and compliance that Microsoft Azure Government provides.”

SL2 for Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune) with Azure Government delivers a powerful mobility platform, allowing US federal, state, and tribal agency staff members to work on the go via easy access to secure applications, voice, and text messaging.

SL2 for BlackBerry® Dynamics™ and SL2 without containerization are also available with Azure Government. SL2 operates in the BlackBerry® container on IOS® and Android® utilizing BlackBerry® authentication, encryption, and policies. It’s also integrated with the BlackBerry® contact list.

Learn how CellTrust SL2 for Azure Government can secure interagency mobile communication while increasing collaboration, productivity, and compliance.

Learn more about CellTrust SL2 secure, compliant mobile communication for the Public Sector.

About CellTrust Corporation



CellTrust – ranked in 2020 by Inc. 5000 as the No.196 fastest-growing private company in the USA – is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, e-discovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA). https://www.celltrust.com/

