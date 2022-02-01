Cell Phone Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus & More Deals Identified by Deal Tomato
The best Cyber Monday cell phone deals for 2022, including all the latest unlocked and network-locked smartphone offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to all the top cell phone deals for Cyber Monday, featuring discounts on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pixel 7, OnePlus 10 & more. Access the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 80% on the latest Galaxy, Pixel & more Android cell phones (ATT.com)
- Save up to 44% on top-rated Android smartphones (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $500 on Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 & more Android smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Motorola & more Android phones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Android smartphones (Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S22 & more) (Visible.com)
- Save up to 67% on used & refurbished Android phones including Pixel & Galaxy devices (BackMarket.com)
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $800 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (ATT.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $500 on the Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 13 & more (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $470 on unlocked & carrier Apple iPhones (Walmart.com)
- Save on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE & more (Visible.com)
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked Apple iPhone models (BackMarket.com)
