Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & More Deals Revealed by Consumer Walk
The best early Black Friday cell phone deals for 2020, featuring Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Apple iPhone and OnePlus smartphone sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, including the top deals on Google, Apple, Samsung and OnePlus mobile devices. Shop the best deals in the list below.
Best Smartphone Deals:
- Up to $700 off on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands. Up to $700 off with a valid trade in
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 models
- Save up to 66% on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, SE, Pixel 4a, 5, Galaxy S20, Note 20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check live deals on a range of top-rated smartphones
- Save on a wide range of no contract & unlocked smartphones at Walmart
- Save up to 47% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
- Save up to 37% on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to 52% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T – check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to 35% on a range of unlocked & pre-paid Galaxy smartphones at Walmart
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 off on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon's latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare more active deals available now.
Cell phone brands are always raising the bar when it comes to their flagship models. The Apple iPhone 12, for example, features a new 6.1-inch super retina display and runs on Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is another impressive showcase of advanced technology, boasting of fast 5G speeds and wide camera zoom range. As for the Google Pixel 5, it’s worth buying for its 16MP ultra-wide lens and solid battery life. While it may not be as popular as the other models, the OnePlus 8 Pro is worth considering for its powerful specs but cost-effective price tag.
