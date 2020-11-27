Cell Phone Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Top Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & Apple iPhone Sales Revealed by Consumer Articles
Review of all the best cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including discounts on Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 Pro & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday cell phone deals for 2020 are finally here. Find the top discounts on Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE & Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 96% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands, including iPhones & Galaxy smartphones from $1/month.
- Save up to 69% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 96% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon.com – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 38% off on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at BoostMobile.com – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save $50 on prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy phones & more top smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 70% off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 from $10/mo. & Pixel 4a from $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon.com – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Save $50 on prepaid (no contract) Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4 smartphones at Verizon.com – follow the link and get $50 off with code HOLIDAY50
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 94% off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models, including the Galaxy A51 available for $1/month.
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 43% off on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 79% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
