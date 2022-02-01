Celektronix Provides Product Development and Electronic Manufacturing Services

New Electronics Solutions Provider Offers Fully Automatic SMT Facilities for a Variety of Industries

ONEONTA, NY, JANUARY 12, 2023 ꟷ Celektronix, a new one-stop-shop of electronic manufacturing solutions, announces the deployment of its electronic product development and manufacturing services for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive, railway, engineering, medical devices, power generation, defense and telecommunication industries. A member of the Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) family of companies, Celektronix meets the production requirements of the entire spectrum of the electronics industry.

Celektronix covers every step of the process from design and development to testing, final assembly and batch production for its customers. With its dedicated and skilled workforce, along with the installed capacity of fully automatic SMT facilities, Celektronix can build, design and distribute high-quality products that meet the satisfaction of its customers.

The brand’s prototype and assembly services span from surface mounts, flexible circuits and through-hole PCB assembly, as well as inductor, edge winding, and transformer electromagnetics. Wiring harness capabilities include data/encoder/network cables, automobile cables/harnesses and power and sensor/transducer cables. Additionally, microcontrollers for automation, motor and pump, and intelligent power panels, as well as high voltage capacitors, electronic assemblies and encapsulated modules and component assembly are also offered by the brand.

“We look forward to offering Celektronix’s advanced electronics services to a wide range of industries,” says Pradeep Haldar, President, Celektronix. “Celektronix customers will benefit from advanced PCB assembly, cost reduction and systems design upgrades.”