Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Applebee’s Burger Bundle

Get any Handcrafted Burger with fries and a drink for just $8.99 on September 18

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Even though September 18 is a holiday for cheeseburgers, this year Applebee’s® is letting all of its delicious Handcrafted Burgers get in on the festivities! For one day only, Applebee’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering guests a complete Burger Bundle for just $8.99! Each bundle comes with guests’ choice of any Handcrafted Burger on the menu PLUS classic fries and a soft drink – all for only $8.99.*





You heard that right! On Friday, September 18, all you have to do is select the Burger Bundle option from the menu to order for dine-in, To Go or delivery.** To order for To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). Before you know it, you’ll be in celebration mode.

“This year, we’ve taken National Cheeseburger Day to the next level,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “It was too hard to pick just one burger to celebrate the holiday, so we’re letting our guests choose from any one of our Handcrafted Burgers in a Burger Bundle with classic fries and a soft drink. We’re making it easy to enjoy our best-in-class burgers, with all the fixin’s included.”

Applebee’s has taken thoughtful and intentional steps to enhance its restaurant experience with a safety-first mindset. Each restaurant takes great pride in exceptional food safety and enhanced safe service standards in accordance with CDC, FDA and local and state guidelines, which include a heightened focus on sanitation and disinfection, team member health and hygiene and social distancing. Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety. To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up for Applebee’s E-Club to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club today and receive a welcome offer!

*Price and participation may vary by location.



**Not valid through third-party delivery marketplaces. All deliveries subject to availability.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

Contacts

Melissa Hariri



[email protected]