CEI’s Family of Brands Feature Electronics Manufacturing, Display and Power Capabilities at APEC 2023

ORLANDO, FL, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 ̶ Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI), a globally recognized manufacturer of top-quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies, will be showcasing multiple products and solutions at the 2023 APEC Show (Booth 665). On display will be several of CEI’s family of brands, including Celektronix, a one-stop-shop for electronic manufacturing solutions, Epidaur Digital, provider of eye-catching displays and video walls, as well as CEI’s rugged battery power solutions.

“We are looking forward to showcasing CEI’s diverse offerings to the industry at APEC 2023,” says Carol Bower, Vice President of Operations, Custom Electronics, Inc. “It is an exciting opportunity to share not only the benefits that CEI can offer, but also solutions, such as electronics product development and manufacturing services, modular LED displays and battery power products from the entire family of brands that can assist a wide range of industry professionals.”

Offering the latest in technology services for every step of the manufacturing process, Celektronix offers design, development, batch production, system integration, final assembly and testing for the entire spectrum of the electronics industry. With its dedicated and skilled workforce, along with the installed capacity of fully automatic SMT facilities, Celektronix can build, design and distribute high-quality products that meet the satisfaction for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive, railway, engineering, medical devices, power generation, defense and telecommunication industries.

CEI is also featuring Epidaur Digital’s FX Series Modular LED Solution at the show. With a focus on adaptability and crafting a unique solution for the industry, this flexible LED solution lends itself to eye-catching displays that allow for the quick and easy creation of video walls of any size, shape or configuration. Impact resilient and weather and water resistant, the FX Series Modular LED Solution gives creatives the ability to truly think outside the 16:9 box.

Of the brand’s battery power solutions, CEI will be showing the CMP2500 portable battery system at APEC 2023. Providing up to 10 kW capacity at 24 VDC, the CMP2500 is designed to provide continuous, uninterrupted power when and where you need it. With its proprietary battery management system (BMS), the CMP2500 delivers a safe, effective and cost-efficient energy storage solution, while being fully scalable in voltage and capacity to replace or supplement generator operations.