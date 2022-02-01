CEI Launches Epidaur Digital

Brand Launches With FX Series Modular LED Display

ONEONTA, NY, JUNE 7, 2022 ̶ Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) announces the launch of Epidaur Digital, a new project solutions company that also manufactures flexible, durable LED display systems. Designed and developed by CEI, Epidaur Digital is an American corporation that builds next-generation permanent and temporary immersive digital experiences ideal for retail, hospitality, themed entertainment and commercial projects. Epidaur Digital launches with the release of its first digital display product line, the FX Series Modular LED Solution.

With a focus on adaptability and crafting a unique solution for the industry, Epidaur Digital’s FX Series Modular LED Solution lends itself to eye-catching displays that allow for the quick and easy creation of video walls of any size, shape or configuration. The flexible design allows the panels to follow any combination of flat or curved surfaces. This makes them ideal for unique creative installations, architectural elements and marketing activations. Impact resilient and weather and water resistant, the FX Series Modular LED Solution gives creatives the ability to truly think outside the 16/9 box.

“Epidaur Digital is a great addition to the CEI family and has already become a crucial player to so many professionals in the LED display systems market,” says Carol Brower, Vice President of Operations, Custom Electronics Inc. “Leveraging CEI’s background in aerospace and mission-critical R&D, the depth of Epidaur Digital’s engineering is a main differentiator and asset for the company. The Epidaur Digital team follows the same consistency and reliability that CEI was built on, and we look forward to seeing our digital displays in use.”

The FX Series Modular LED Solution features a magnetic mounting system for easy installation, and 6,000 nits of dimmable light. Setting itself apart from competitors with its 1-foot x 1-foot module, Epidaur Digital’s newest solution is lightweight, high-bright and is assembled in the United States.

“The backbone of Epidaur Digital is CEI’s electronic manufacturing expertise; its engineering and production abilities are at the aerospace level,” says Jonathan Glanz, President, Epidaur Digital. “We are all about working with designers and architects to execute their visions. From ideation through design development, fabrication, integration and on-going managed services.” More information about Epidaur Digital and the FX Series Modular LED Solution can be found at https://www.epidaurdigital.com/.