Cecilia Qvist Named Chief Executive Officer of Leia Inc.

Former Spotify executive, LEGO Group president, and tech veteran to lead nanotech company transforming virtual reality and 3D experiences for everyday users

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leia Inc., the nanotechnology company that provides a screen-based 3D experience without the need for AR/VR eyewear, today announced that former LEGO Ventures and Spotify senior executive Cecilia Qvist has been named Chief Executive Officer.





Qvist will lead the company’s product innovation and global growth strategy, also overseeing operations and financials for Leia’s offices in Los Angeles, New York, New Zealand, Palo Alto, Ukraine, and China.

“We are excited to have found in Cecilia Qvist a strong leader with tremendous experience and the innovative mindset required to take Leia to a transformative level. Having an executive of Cecilia’s caliber at the helm will allow us to accelerate our progress even further as we expand our global partnerships,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux, co-founder and chief financial officer at Leia Inc.

“We started Leia out of a genuine interest in the scientific questions that needed to be answered to create a truly 3D user experience on cell phones, and are excited now to build a global business that can bring our technology to everything from cars and medical screens to consumer devices of all sizes,” explained David Fattal, co-founder and chief technical officer at Leia Inc. “We are eager to operationalize Cecilia’s vision for Leia.”

“I was drawn to and inspired by Leia’s groundbreaking ability to enhance human connections via the devices people around the world are using every day while simultaneously putting the wonders of the world right at our fingertips,” said Qvist. “We are writing the next chapter of the internet, democratizing access to a transformative and interactive experience that will change the way people learn and communicate for generations to come.”

Most recently, Qvist served as president of LEGO Ventures, the venture capital arm of the LEGO Brand, investing in the future of education and digital play. Prior to LEGO, Qvist served on the global executive team at Spotify as Global Head of Markets. While there, she oversaw the music and audio streamer’s global growth strategy in existing and new territories with a focus on international expansion, product localization and user growth. Before Spotify, she held executive positions in business development at Ericsson, Swedbank, and NASDAQ OMX.

Qvist is an active board member of several technology and financial companies, including Kinnevik, a tech venture investment firm, Polarium, a lithium-ion based sustainable energy storage provider, and Trustly, a digital account-to-account payments provider.

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield display hardware and content services for all screens, including mobile. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia Inc.’s content platform LeiaLoft® empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning Lightfield content for commercial and consumer use.

