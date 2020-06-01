CCG Catalyst Hires Senior-Level Executive to Support Firm’s Strategy Practice

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move that positions the firm for growth while enhancing its client service and strategy practice related to technology and digital, CCG Catalyst named John (Mac) Macaluso as principal of the company.

Macaluso brings more than 35 years of experience to his leadership role at CCG Catalyst, a leading management consulting firm connecting bank strategy to innovation, transformation, and disruption.

He has extensive financial services industry experience that he brings to his new role where he will lead the firm’s technology strategy practice and will be responsible for working with clients to transform their banking processes through digital platforms, core systems and technology.

CCG Catalyst’s digital practice strategy provides transformation of online banking, cash management and treasury management services for banks and credit unions in their consumer, small business, and commercial lines of business.

In his new role at CCG Catalyst, Macaluso will work with the firm’s new and existing clients to transform their organizations for today’s digital banking opportunities and provide a strong foundation for adopting new innovations in payments, treasury services and cash management.

“I am excited to have joined this group of experts at CCG Catalyst from across financial services to help drive the industry forward,” said Macaluso.

Macaluso also held a leadership role at Fiserv as senior vice president where he drove large-scale change in multi-channel, traditional and non-traditional banking services in both national and international markets. He also served as the chief information officer for the New York Yankees and pioneered innovation and technology for scouting and player development.

“We are excited to welcome Mac to our leadership team as we continue to invest heavily in providing the right financial technology advice for our clients to ensure their success,” said Paul Schaus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CCG Catalyst Consulting Group. “He is one of the top talents in this industry.”

About CCG Catalyst Consulting Group

CCG Catalyst Consulting Group is a leading management consulting firm for the financial services industry with a focus on Banking, FinTech and Credit Unions. CCG Catalyst advises clients on business strategy related to operations excellence and products including lending and retail, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation and strategy, technology, and advanced analytics. The firm develops practical insights catered to individual client needs that mobilize their business and drive tangible results. Its continued accelerated and notable growth since its inception in 1998 has been recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing firms and by BankNews who awarded them the 2017 and 2018 Innovation Award for its Catalyst 4D™ methodology. CCG Catalyst has deep expertise and an extensive client roster that spans the financial services industry. For more information visit: www.ccg-catalyst.com. Follow us on Twitter @CCGCatalyst and connect on LinkedIn.

