CasaWire, Newest Release from Wire Holdings, Debuts in the App Store

Global home décor, interior design brands, customers connect via digital marketplace platform

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasaWire, the first highly curated home décor digital B2B2C marketplace platform with editorial spotlighting designers, artisans, and artists from around the globe, is now available for download on Apple and Android devices. The latest launch from Wire Holdings, Inc., CasaWire builds on the success the company has had connecting the consumer with emerging and established brands in the fashion and beauty spaces, with the FashWire and GlossWire app and web-based shopping platforms.

CasaWire is the first highly curated digital B2B2C global platform that grants interior designers and consumers discovery access to home and décor from up-and-coming and notable brands around the world through a dating-esque swipe feature. CasaWire sits at the intersection of tech and furniture by giving brands concrete data on consumer shopping preferences through data-driven actionable insights.

“With a mission to reframe how furniture brands interact with consumers, CasaWire sits at the intersection of tech and furniture, providing users a unique opportunity to discover brands and trends with a new interactive model,” said Deb Diver of Deb Diver Interior Design and CasaWire Advisory Board. “What is key for the platform is connecting brands and consumers and giving brands concrete data on how users are responding to product.”

Over time, AI features learn customer preferences based on swipes, purchases, and other app interactions to recommend products of interest. Users can discover trending products or search results by country, category, or brand. A private interactive social feed enables designers and consumers to share style ideas, inspirations, and photos. The Spotlight feature regularly introduces consumers to new designers and the faces behind the brands they love through the exclusive CasaTalks interview series. Renowned designers like Barrie Livingstone, Jonathan Adler, Studio Pepe, Karim Rashid, and more will be showcasing design moments in the Rooms feature, which consumers will then be able to shop to achieve a similar look in their own homes.

“The launch of CasaWire has been greatly anticipated by the interior design and home décor community,” said Kimberly Carney, CasaWire Founder and CEO. “Using the best technology and data, CasaWire will be the first B2B2C global marketplace connecting the end consumer directly with a portfolio of home and décor brands, giving them ways to discover the most highly curated products and access to leading industry tastemakers, including ‘Selling Sunset’ star Amanza Smith, whose first love is interior design.”

As an agent in the Oppenheim Group and a star on the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith has joined the Advisory Board of Wire Holdings to lend her design eye and industry expertise to the development of the CasaWire platform. Prior to getting her real estate license, Amanza earned her degree in interior design from Indiana State University, became a home stager for Hollywood’s elite and furthered her passion in the space selling real estate as an agent.

“I have been DIYing interior design since I was a young girl. My love of design and passion for styling spaces started in my own childhood bedroom,” said Amanza Smith, Furniture Design + Interiors Expert, Netflix’s Selling Sunset Cast Member, and Wire Holdings Advisory Board member. “I believe our environments have a direct impact on mood and well-being. CasaWire is uniquely able to enable homeowners, and designers working on behalf of clients, to discover and source the products that will turn their dreams into a livable reality.”

CasaWire isn’t just aiming to change your experience of shopping home and décor brands — we have partnered with Pink Aid to give back by donating $1 for every download of the CasaWire mobile app to Pink Aid’s mission to provide compassionate support, critical resources and emergency financial assistance to underserved breast cancer patients and their families. It will be interesting to see how many downloads we achieve, and we are proud to put these funds to good work with Pink Aid.

CasaWire is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Follow @casawirehome on Instagram for additional inspiration and behind-the-scenes takes with industry influencers.

About Wire Holdings, Inc.

Wire Holdings has three high-growth B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire. The company is redefining the way fashion, beauty and furniture brands interact with consumers by giving its customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. All three platforms are two-sided marketplaces with a mission to reframe the fashion, beauty and furniture industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers an opportunity to discover and shop worldwide brands while delivering critical real-time feedback to its partnering brands. Through its market-leading apps and web-based platforms, FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire customers can shop a curated edit of over 75,000 products, sourced from more than 750 global emerging and established brands. The company is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, retail and tech spaces. To learn more about CasaWire, visit www.casawire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner



Asylum PR



[email protected]