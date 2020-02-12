CarTech Company, Carly, Launches Universal Onboard Diagnostic Adapter in the U.S.

Carly provides an easy-to-use solution throughout the lifecycle of car ownership, giving consumers control through access to valuable car health data, enabling users to save time and money

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carly, the cartech company that connects drivers with the information hidden inside their cars, has launched its latest product in the U.S. — the Universal Adapter. A first of its kind diagnostic solution for car health, the universal plug-in adapter works with a car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and pairs with an easy-to-use app. The adapter is available for purchase today, with the Carly app available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Given its success in the European market – with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and over 80,000 diagnostics run daily – Carly sees huge potential in the U.S. market. “ We saw that there was already a lot of demand for a product like Carly in the U.S., with 30% of our existing sales coming from U.S. customers organically and our company seeing 50-100% growth annually,” said Carly founder and CEO Avid Avini. “ Most American consumers aren’t aware of this potential access to their car’s data. We’re excited to educate and empower U.S. drivers, transforming the relationship they have with their cars.”

As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, digital information is locked inside cars, creating a sort of black box that takes control away from car owners. As a consumer-centric company, Carly is dedicated to unlocking this data in order to empower car owners to make well-informed decisions regarding their vehicles. Carly’s advanced technology delivers this solution to all brands and models built from 2000 onwards, enabling drivers to make wise used car purchases, discover problems in their vehicle, customize their car to fit their needs, and much more.

Carly’s Universal Adapter offers users a number of key benefits, including:

Health – Identify the current health state of your car. The feature gives you a rating (from “Excellent” to “Very Bad”) of your car’s health. It is based on the number and severity level of faults that were detected. You can view, download and email health reports as pdf files. This feature works for all car brands and can identify potential issues 3-6 months before they show as a warning light on the dash.

Used Car Check – check your vehicle’s data and mileage info to detect any instances of mileage tampering. This is helpful when looking to buy a used car to ensure the seller’s claims are accurate. This works for car brands including BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda.

Customization – unlock the hidden features in your car, like changing the behavior of your lights, turning off certain audible notifications and many more. This feature works for car brands including BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda.

Live Data – see live engine parameters and advanced data meant for knowledgeable car enthusiasts (e.g., oil temperature). This feature helps car owners make more informed decisions about possible problems. This feature works for all car brands.

“ Aside from a home purchase, your car is one of your biggest investments you will make in life,” says Avini. “ With Carly, users can save an average of $500 on car maintenance a year. By using Carly to diagnose issues ahead of a mechanic, you can save on additional diagnostic tests as well as avoiding a problem before it even starts.”

Carly’s Universal Adapter is available to purchase for $79.90. The annual subscription ranges from free to $64, depending on the car brand and feature you’d like to use, and offers unlimited access to all features and updates supported by your car. The Carly app is available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

About Carly

Founded in 2014 in Munich, Germany, Carly is a cartech company that connects drivers with the information hidden inside their cars. Carly provides an easy-to-use solution throughout the lifecycle of car ownership, delivering control to consumers with valuable data and empowering them to save time and money. Carly offers the only direct-to-consumer cartech solution that works for all car brands and allows car owners to access data and hidden features in their vehicle. The device connects drivers with the data inside their vehicles, helping them to make fully informed decisions at every stage of car ownership – whether on purchasing, maintenance, or customization.

Contacts

Carly



Avid Avini



pre[email protected]