Carrington Mortgage Services Promotes Kevin DeLory to SVP of Wholesale & Correspondent

Carrington Mortgage Services positions respected sales professional to lead a strong team to deliver even greater success for brokers and borrowers.

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Carrington–To ensure the continued growth and evolution of Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (CMS) Wholesale and Correspondent mortgage business, as well as ongoing enhancement of the broker customer experience, CMS, one of the nation’s largest privately held non-bank lenders, has promoted Kevin DeLory to SVP, Wholesale & Correspondent. DeLory is uniquely suited to leverage CMS’s considerable market advantages that include FICO scores down to 500, extensive manual underwriting expertise, best-of-breed technology, superior customer service and a robust nationwide network of mortgage brokers.





“Kevin has created an impressive record of sales successes throughout his career,” said Greg Austin, EVP, Lending, for Carrington Mortgage Services. “As someone who knows the sales role intimately, he provides the essential leadership and direction to account executives that will be instrumental in continuing to attract top talent and drive the rapid growth of the Wholesale and Correspondent segments of our business.”

In addition to offering brokers and borrowers a diverse range of conventional Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA and USDA products, Carrington’s considerable ongoing investment in technology – including robotic process automation, machine learning and industry-leading mortgage industry applications – is available to all brokers who work with CMS. Such technology allows brokerages of all sizes to utilize CMS’s systems to disclose to borrowers at best-in-class speed – accelerating brokers’ ability to process loan scenarios, identify loan products that will work best for their borrowers and provide exceptional personalized service to their customers.

“At Carrington, we look for ways to close every loan that makes sense for borrowers; and with our underwriting expertise we can see through credit and other issues to concentrate on the homebuyer,” said DeLory. “Our borrowers are not just a FICO score; and we are committed to helping them find a home.”

DeLory’s career is distinguished by more than 20 years of extraordinary sales successes. Prior to joining Carrington in 2013, his accomplishments included month-after-month top producer honors at three separate companies, as well many President’s Club and AE of the Year honors. In his new role, DeLory will continue to personally develop the talented account executives across his sales team – which boasts a 90 percent retention rate – even as he builds Carrington’s Wholesale and Correspondent channels. For more information on CMS Wholesale and Correspondent products and services, please visit CarringtonWholesale.com or CarringtonCorrespondent.com.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary businesses include asset management, mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.

