CareerBuilder Introduces New Tagline “We’re Building For You” Underscoring its Commitment to Employers and Job Seekers

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global HR technology leader CareerBuilder today introduces a new tagline, We’re Building For You, reaffirming its commitment to the job seekers and employers it has worked with for more than two decades. Recent labor market swings have put strain on job seekers and talent acquisition professionals around the globe, shedding light on the power of technology to improve and streamline every step of the job seeker experience as well as the talent acquisition and retention process. The company’s new tagline serves as a brand promise to job seekers and employers alike that the solutions provided by CareerBuilder have been developed with their goals and success in mind.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8701351-careerbuilder-were-building-for-you/

“The market changed suddenly from the lowest unemployment rate in more than a half century to the highest number of jobless claims ever recorded in just a matter of weeks,” said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. “Given CareerBuilder’s unique position in this dual-sided marketplace, as supply and demand shifts, we are able to provide valuable insights that help employers and job seekers react and adapt quickly. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our team mobilized swiftly to begin providing real time data on the labor market, create a dedicated job resources center and work with clients to determine which solutions best support them in this environment. Our new tagline embodies our commitment to constantly evolve and build solutions that connect job seekers with meaningful employment and help employers find quality candidates to quickly fill positions and build a strong talent pipeline to be ready when the need arises.”

“User feedback, performance data and industry research drive the solutions we develop at CareerBuilder,” commented Leigh-Margaret Stull, EVP of Marketing and Product Enablement at CareerBuilder. “This new tagline is our way of sharing that our end-users are always top of mind. Given the current employment landscape driven by the coronavirus pandemic, we have many clients working to quickly fill highly in-demand positions while others are faced with hard decisions. Many of our job seekers find themselves and their families in very challenging times. Now more than ever we want our clients and job seekers to know that we are here to support them and that we will get through this together.”

CareerBuilder’s highly flexible multi-channel Talent Acquisition Suite offers unmatched tools in one unified recruiting experience with a rich marketplace of more than 20 million active job seekers built in. Supporting businesses from Hello To Hire™, CareerBuilder offers clients a range of tools including virtual hiring events, branded social networks to increase internal engagement and encourage employee referrals, and optimized career micro-sites that automatically re-engage candidates, manage recruitment workflow, and get real-time reports on the performance of recruitment sources.

Solving critical pain points for job seekers, CareerBuilder offers a mobile app, improved geo-based job search functionality, augmented reality and an award-winning AI Resume Builder. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, CareerBuilder quickly mobilized to create a dedicated resources center offering guidance to job seekers and employers. Anyone affected can text COVID to 51893 to access job support and see which companies are hiring now. Additionally, data and information is being shared on social media to provide real-time labor market insights using the hashtag #CareerBuilderCovidData.

CareerBuilder’s innovations are fueled by AI and machine-learning technologies providing unparalleled capabilities to match job seekers to opportunities and deliver candidates to employers. CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. An industry disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

