Carbon Health Launches First Health Pass Certifying COVID-19 Vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider, announced today the launch of Health Pass, the first HIPAA-compliant digital vaccine card for patients to use anytime they need proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. As part of the Carbon Health Vaccinate platform, which helps local governments manage vaccine operations end-to-end, Health Pass is accessible to all patients who have been vaccinated at a Carbon Health-powered site, or have received a prior vaccination from the Carbon Health network of private and municipal partners. Carbon Health will soon integrate all state registry data to provide a complete vaccination record for all patients, regardless of where they receive their vaccinations.

“As more people get vaccinated and the economy reopens, more industries will request proof of vaccinations to allow people inside buildings, to travel or to take part in social activities. It’s critical to ensure vaccination records are unforgeable and easily accessible,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “With the Health Pass, we’ve created the first digital vaccine card that is non-replicable, timestamped and easy-to-display, and fully integrated into their smartphones, which is the one thing people carry with them at all times.”

Based on the CDC’s vaccination card guidelines and partner and municipality records to ensure the highest levels of accountability, visibility, and transferability, Health Pass captures and displays details for first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations, including dates shots are received, vaccine type and lot numbers, vaccine site information and the administering provider.

Once a patient receives their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Carbon Health-powered vaccination site, they will receive a discharge notification via SMS on their cell phone containing a link to their digital Health Pass. Patients can currently access their Health Pass on Carbon Health’s patient desktop web application, and it’s currently available in the Carbon Health mobile apps for iOS and Android as of early March. The Apple Wallet and Google Pay integrations will be launched shortly thereafter.

Coming this Spring, Health Pass will be available to most people in the United States by integrating with state registry data, regardless of where they receive the vaccine. In the future, Health Pass will include scannable QR codes and provide easy access and display of additional health and vaccine information, such as COVID test results as well as proof of vaccination for diseases such as the annual flu, hepatitis B and others.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring world-class healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care: seamless care from the same trusted providers at a wide variety of access points, including clinics, pop-up sites, video, the Carbon Health app, and on-site at their employers. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel.

Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care access to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

