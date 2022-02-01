Car Connectivity Consortium Makes Digital Key Release 3 v1.1 Specification Available to the Public

Completion of two Plugfests paves the way for Certification

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) today announced that its Digital Key Release 3 v1.1 specification is finalized and now available to CCC members and to the public. Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for vehicles in a secure, privacy-preserving way that works everywhere. In addition, CCC has successfully completed two interoperability plugfests, signaling a major milestone toward the launch of the Digital Key Certification Program.

“The CCC Digital Key is the future of vehicle access,” said Daniel Knobloch, president, CCC. “With the Digital Key Release 3 v1.1 being made available more broadly and interoperability proven in our first plugfests, Digital Key gains maturity while being adopted widely throughout the whole industry. Digital Key’s use of Ultra Wideband (UWB) radio technology has also prompted the majority of device manufacturers to include UWB in their devices, enabling a convenient and secure passive entry experience when entering and starting your car with your smart phone in your pocket.”

Digital Key Release 3 Highlights

CCC Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for vehicles in a seamless, secure and privacy-preserving way. The CCC Digital Key Release 3 v1.1 specification complements the Release 2 specification and adds clarifications and updates to ensure proper interoperability. Release 3 v1.1 provides hands-free, location-aware keyless access and location-aware features for an improved user-friendly experience through the implementation of UWB in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy. Support for NFC technology is maintained to ensure backward compatibility and battery-low mode.

The Digital Key Release 3 v1.1 specification is now available to CCC members and free of charge to those who sign up through the CCC Community program. To access the specification or to join CCC, visit www.carconnectivity.org/membership/how-to-join-ccc/.

Digital Key Plugfests support development of robust interoperable ecosystem

CCC completed the Digital Key Applet Compliance Plugfest in June and the Digital Key End-to-End Interoperability Plugfest in July. These events included participation from a majority of the global smartphone providers and a number of vehicle OEM Members.

“The successful completion of these two plugfests paves the way for a full CCC Digital Key Certification program in the very near future. The industry anxiously awaits the ability to certify their Digital Key assets,” said James Schuessler, CCC Technical Director.

