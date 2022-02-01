Car Connectivity Consortium Continues Growth with Addition of DENSO as New Charter Member

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) announced today the appointment of DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, as their newest Charter member. With this, the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), will also welcome Eric Smith, Chief Architect, Digital Key, at DENSO, who will be joining the Board of Directors.

“DENSO is an innovative company with a keen focus on developing ways to expand mobility in the automotive industry and society,” said Alysia Johnson, President of the CCC. “We are thrilled to have DENSO as a charter member and welcome Eric Smith as our newest member to our distinguished Board of Directors.”

DENSO is a global supplier of advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in nearly 200 facilities worldwide to produce electrification systems, powertrain systems, thermal systems, mobility electronics and other advanced solutions such as end-to-end Digital Key technology. Additionally, DENSO has created a Mobility as a Service concept based on Internet of Things technology to replicate real-life urban environments and traffic conditions in a virtual space, enabling the collection and analysis of data to anticipate traffic issues. The result is a safer, securer and more convenient mobility experience for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

“DENSO is honored to join the CCC and support its efforts to optimize mobility through connected solutions,” Smith said. “It’s also a personal thrill to join its Board of Directors, an accomplished group representing many dynamic fields. I look forward to learning from and working with them as we explore how connectivity can increase safety and create more seamless experiences on and near roadways.”

DENSO joins charter members Apple, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, Thales, Volkswagen and Xiaomi with representatives on the Board. Working together with its 190+ members, the CCC represents strong industry support from the majority of the Vehicle and Smartphone industry, as well as broad ecosystem support from component, test and sub-system manufacturers.

To learn more about the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), please visit our website.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. The CCC represents a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone industries with more than 190+ member companies. The CCC member companies include smartphone and vehicle manufacturers, automotive tier-1 suppliers, silicon/chip vendors, security product suppliers, and more. Its Board of Directors includes individuals from charter member companies Apple, BMW, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, Thales, Volkswagen and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

