Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Summary

Recognized GAAP net income of $18.9 million or $0.15 per diluted common share

Generated core earnings of $17.4 million or $0.13 per diluted common share, representing an annualized 7.7% return on common equity capital

Paid a $0.15 dividend per common share for the sixth consecutive quarter

Book value per common share decreased $0.10 to $6.66 per common share

Agency-guaranteed residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) portfolio ended the quarter at $7.4 billion

Leverage ended the quarter at 6.79 times long-term investment capital

First Quarter Earnings and Related Discussion

Capstead reported GAAP net income of $18.9 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $23.3 million or $0.19 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported core earnings of $17.4 million or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to core earnings of $19.7 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for more information on core earnings.

Yields on the Company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities averaged 1.38% during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 17 basis points from 1.55% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Yields declined due primarily to lower coupon interest rates on existing loans that reset lower based on prevailing interest rates as well as higher yield adjustments for investment premium amortization due to changes in lifetime prepayment estimates. Mortgage prepayment rates decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 37.12%, compared to 38.67% CPR in the prior quarter. Portfolio leverage decreased to 6.79 to one at March 31, 2021 compared to 7.26 to one at December 31, 2020.

The following table illustrates the progression of Capstead’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

Residential mortgage investments, December 31, 2020 $ 7,937,552 Portfolio acquisitions (principal amount) 387,830 Investment premiums on acquisitions 16,394 Portfolio runoff (principal amount) (893,995 ) Investment premium amortization (20,887 ) Decrease in net unrealized gains on securities classified as available-for-sale (21,483 ) Residential mortgage investments, March 31, 2021 $ 7,405,411 Decrease in residential mortgage investments during the period $ (532,141 )

Rates on Capstead’s secured borrowings, after adjusting for hedging activities, averaged 17 basis points lower at 0.20% during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.37% for the prior quarter. Borrowing rates before hedging activities averaged 0.20% during the first quarter, a decline of three basis points from the prior quarter. Secured borrowings ended the quarter at $6.81 billion.

Notional amounts of secured borrowings-related interest rate swap agreements averaged $2.99 billion during the first quarter of 2021 with fixed swap rates averaging 0.04%, 33 basis points lower than the prior quarter. At March 31, 2021, the Company held $3.22 billion notional amount of secured borrowings-related interest rate swaps with fixed rates averaging 0.06%, an increase of $250 million in notional amount and two basis points in rate from swaps held on December 31, 2020. The Company’s duration gap, a measure of interest rate risk, decreased from approximately three and one-half months at December 31st to three and one-quarter months at March 31, 2021 – see page 10 for further information.

Capstead operates a highly efficient, internally-managed investment platform, particularly compared to other mortgage REITs, and has a competitive cost structure relative to a wide variety of high yielding investment vehicles. Operating costs expressed as an annualized percentage of long-term investment capital averaged 1.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. As an annualized percentage of total assets, operating costs averaged 0.18% during this period.

Book Value per Common Share

Book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $6.66, a decrease of $0.10 for the quarter primarily reflecting $0.22 in portfolio-related declines in value and $0.05 in declines related to capital activity, partially offset by $0.17 in derivative-related increases. Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels. Because of these characteristics, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio is expected to be less vulnerable to significant pricing declines caused by credit concerns or rising interest rates compared to leveraged portfolios containing a significant amount of non-agency-guaranteed securities or agency-guaranteed securities backed by longer-duration fixed-rate loans. Fair value is impacted by market conditions, including changes in interest rates and the availability of financing at reasonable rates and leverage levels.

Management Remarks

Commenting on current operating and market conditions, Phillip A. Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results were impacted by our choice to not invest all of our available capital at what we view as unacceptably low projected risk-adjusted returns. As a consequence, we did not replace all of our portfolio runoff for the second consecutive quarter during a period of continued high mortgage prepayments, leading to lower portfolio and leverage levels and lower earnings. This has increased our flexibility to take advantage of more compelling opportunities should they arise as the year unfolds.

“Now that the transition from LIBOR- to SOFR-based ARM production is largely complete and with the pronounced steepening in the yield curve through higher longer term interest rates year-to-date, we are seeing sizable increases in new ARM production. This bodes well for investment opportunities going forward. However, there remains strong demand for agency-guaranteed ARM securities which could continue to limit our reinvestment opportunities.

“We see mortgage prepayment rates peaking as the second quarter progresses due in large part to increases in prevailing fixed-rate mortgage rates of nearly 50 basis points since year-end leading to lower portfolio runoff in the coming quarters. If longer-term interest rates continue increasing in the coming quarters, further declines in prepayments can be expected. Meanwhile, short-term interest rates have remained at historical lows, with one-month LIBOR declining three basis points to 11 basis points during the quarter and two-year U.S. Treasury rates only increasing about 4 basis points since year end, indicative of market expectations for little change in borrowing rates for some time to come.

“Book value declined by only 1.4% during the first quarter despite continued high portfolio runoff and a significant increase in longer-term interest rates, with the ten-year U.S. Treasury rate increasing a surprising 82 basis points during the quarter. This comparatively modest decline in book value was due in large part to strong demand for agency-guaranteed ARM securities, fairly stable yields on the shorter end of the yield curve and increases in value of interest rate swaps held for hedging purposes.

“Since quarter-end, pricing levels for agency-guaranteed ARM securities have been fairly stable relative to a further rise in longer-term interest rates while April portfolio runoff reached 43.7% CPR. As of April 23rd, our last internal measurement date, book value per share was lower by approximately $0.03, primarily due to continued high portfolio runoff in April.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes the presentation of core earnings and core earnings per common share, both non-GAAP financial measures, when analyzed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate the Company’s performance and provides investors management’s view of the Company’s economic performance.

Management also believes that presenting financing spreads on residential mortgage investments, a non-GAAP financial measure, provides important information for evaluating the performance of the Company’s portfolio, as opposed to total financing spreads, because this non-GAAP measure speaks specifically to the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio. See the “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

Earnings Conference Call Details

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax law changes, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and funding markets, our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal tax purposes, our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except ratios, pledged and per share amounts) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Residential mortgage investments ($7.16 and $7.71 billion pledged at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 7,405,411 $ 7,937,552 Cash collateral receivable from derivative counterparties 61,796 74,411 Derivatives at fair value 151 – Cash and cash equivalents 259,233 257,180 Receivables and other assets 143,295 136,107 $ 7,869,886 $ 8,405,250 Liabilities Secured borrowings $ 6,805,061 $ 7,319,083 Derivatives at fair value 27,223 41,484 Unsecured borrowings 98,519 98,493 Common stock dividend payable 15,173 15,281 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,217 20,746 6,966,193 7,495,087 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized: 7.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series E, 10,329 shares issued and outstanding ($258,226 aggregate liquidation preference) at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 250,946 250,946 Common stock – $0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized: 96,848 and 96,481 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 968 965 Paid-in capital 1,269,021 1,268,439 Accumulated deficit (651,551 ) (651,071 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,309 40,884 903,693 910,163 $ 7,869,886 $ 8,405,250 Long-term investment capital (consists of stockholders’ equity and unsecured borrowings) (unaudited) $ 1,002,212 $ 1,008,656 Portfolio leverage (secured borrowings divided by long-term investment capital) (unaudited) 6.79:1 7.26:1 Book value per common share (based on shares of common stock outstanding and calculated using preferred stock liquidation preferences) (unaudited) $ 6.66 $ 6.76

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31 2021 2020 Interest income Residential mortgage investments $ 26,165 $ 69,207 Other 13 403 26,178 69,610 Interest expense Secured borrowings (4,172 ) (45,256 ) Unsecured borrowings (1,891 ) (1,900 ) (6,063 ) (47,156 ) 20,115 22,454 Other (expense) income Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net) 2,382 (155,739 ) Loss on sale of investments (net) – (67,820 ) Compensation-related expense (2,092 ) (2,204 ) Other general and administrative expense (1,465 ) (1,202 ) Miscellaneous other revenue (expense) 2 (142 ) (1,173 ) (227,107 ) Net income (loss) 18,942 (204,653 ) Less preferred stock dividends (4,842 ) (4,842 ) Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 14,100 $ (209,495 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.15 $ (2.21 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 95,894 94,897 Diluted 96,230 94,897 Cash dividends declared per share Common $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Series E preferred 0.47 0.47

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION



QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND SELECT OPERATING STATISTICS



(in thousands, except per share amounts, percentages annualized, unaudited) 2021 2020 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Quarterly Statements of Operations: Interest income Residential mortgage investments $ 26,165 $ 31,372 $ 37,571 $ 48,111 $ 69,207 Other 13 17 26 28 403 26,178 31,389 37,597 48,139 69,610 Interest expense Secured borrowings (4,172 ) (4,787 ) (4,809 ) (13,039 ) (45,256 ) Unsecured borrowings (1,891 ) (1,910 ) (1,910 ) (1,900 ) (1,900 ) (6,063 ) (6,697 ) (6,719 ) (14,939 ) (47,156 ) 20,115 24,692 30,878 33,200 22,454 Other (expense) income Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net) 2,382 1,630 1,510 (6,948 ) (155,739 ) Loss on sale of investments (net) – – – – (67,820 ) Compensation-related expense (2,092 ) (1,759 ) (1,985 ) (2,330 ) (2,204 ) Other general and administrative expense (1,465 ) (1,269 ) (1,321 ) (1,219 ) (1,202 ) Miscellaneous other revenue (expense) 2 – – 1 (142 ) (1,173 ) (1,398 ) (1,796 ) (10,496 ) (227,107 ) Net income (loss) $ 18,942 $ 23,294 $ 29,082 $ 22,704 $ (204,653 ) Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ (2.21 ) Average diluted common shares outstanding 96,230 96,088 96,024 95,887 94,897 Core earnings $ 17,360 $ 19,667 $ 19,868 $ 21,917 $ 19,811 Core earnings per diluted common share 0.13 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.16 Select Operating and Performance Statistics: Common dividends declared per share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Book value per common share 6.66 6.76 6.80 6.79 6.07 Average portfolio outstanding (cost basis) 7,578,943 8,073,304 8,119,230 8,255,393 11,122,713 Average secured borrowings 6,884,328 7,407,784 7,447,333 7,646,755 10,336,879 Average long-term investment capital (“LTIC”) 1,010,317 1,015,854 1,018,407 987,792 1,124,307 Constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) 37.12 % 38.67 % 39.97 % 32.89 % 26.71 % Total financing spreads 1.01 1.19 1.47 1.52 0.66 Yields on residential mortgage investments 1.38 1.55 1.85 2.33 2.49 Secured borrowing rates (a) 0.20 0.37 0.67 1.09 1.72 Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments 1.18 1.19 1.18 1.25 0.77 Operating costs as a percentage of LTIC 1.43 1.19 1.29 1.45 1.22 Quarterly economic return (change in book value plus dividends) 0.74 1.62 2.36 14.33 (27.84 ) Return on common equity capital (b) 7.68 8.85 8.94 10.76 7.77

(a) Secured borrowing rates exclude the effects of amortization of the net unrealized gains (losses) included in Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) on de-designated derivative instruments and include net interest cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments to better compare the components of financing spreads on residential mortgage investments. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” for details on the impact of non-designated derivative instruments. (b) Calculated using core earnings less preferred dividends on an annualized basis over average common equity for the period.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



(in thousands, percentages annualized, unaudited)

The Company defines core earnings as GAAP net income (loss) excluding (a) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (b) realized loss (gain) on termination of derivative instruments, (c) amortization of unrealized (gain) loss of derivative instruments held at the time of de-designation, and (d) realized loss (gain) on securities. The following reconciles GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted common share to core earnings and core earnings per common share:

2021 2020 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss) $ 18,942 $ 0.15 $ 23,294 $ 0.19 $ 29,082 $ 0.25 $ 22,704 $ 0.19 $ (204,653 ) $ (2.21 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (2,228 ) (0.02 ) (25,989 ) (0.27 ) (35,419 ) (0.37 ) (2,229 ) (0.02 ) 56,182 0.59 Realized loss on termination of non-designated derivative instruments – – 21,870 0.23 26,187 0.28 1,320 0.01 100,565 1.06 Amortization of net unrealized loss (gain) on de-designated derivative instruments 646 0.00 492 0.00 18 0.00 122 0.00 (103 ) (0.00 ) Realized loss on sale of investments – – – – – – – – 67,820 0.72 Core earnings $ 17,360 $ 0.13 $ 19,667 $ 0.15 $ 19,868 $ 0.16 $ 21,917 $ 0.18 $ 19,811 $ 0.16

The following reconciles total financing spreads to financing spreads on residential mortgage investments:

2021 2020 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Total financing spreads 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.47 % 1.52 % 0.66 % Impact of yields on other interest-earning assets* 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.02 Impact of borrowing rates on other interest-paying liabilities* 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.05 Impact of amortization of unrealized gain, net of unrealized losses on de-designated derivative instruments 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Impact of net cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments 0.00 (0.13 ) (0.42 ) (0.41 ) 0.04 Financing spreads on residential mortgage investments 1.18 1.19 1.18 1.25 0.77

* Other interest-earning assets consist primarily of overnight investments and cash collateral receivable from secured borrowing and derivative counterparties. Other interest-paying liabilities consist of unsecured borrowings and, at times, may consist of cash collateral payable to derivative counterparties.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION



FAIR VALUE AND SWAP MATURITY DISCLOSURES



(in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unpaid Principal Balance Investment Premiums Basis or Notional Amount Fair Value Unrealized Gains (Losses) Unrealized Gains (Losses) Residential mortgage investments classified as available-for-sale (a) Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac securities Current-reset ARMs $ 2,702,419 $ 113,226 $ 2,815,645 $ 2,829,573 $ 13,928 $ 14,550 Longer-to-reset ARMs 3,836,173 136,789 3,972,962 4,013,791 40,829 59,968 Ginnie Mae securities Current-reset ARMs 152,850 4,631 157,481 158,856 1,375 1,541 Longer-to-reset ARMs 384,767 11,488 396,255 403,191 6,936 8,492 $ 7,076,209 $ 266,134 $ 7,342,343 $ 7,405,411 $ 63,068 $ 84,551 Derivative instruments (b) Interest rate swap agreements Secured borrowings-related $ 3,224,500 $ 4,041 $ (1,536 ) $ (2,182 ) Unsecured borrowings-related 100,000 (27,223 ) (27,223 ) (41,484 )

(a) Capstead segregates its residential ARM securities based on the average length of time until the loans underlying each security reset to more current rates (less than 18 months for “current-reset” ARM securities, and 18 months or greater for “longer-to-reset” ARM securities). (b) The following reflects Capstead’s secured borrowings-related swap positions, sorted by quarter of swap contract expiration. Average fixed rates reflect related fixed-rate payment requirements.

Period of Contract Expiration Swap Notional Amounts Average Fixed Rates Second quarter 2022 $ 400,000 0.02% Third quarter 2022 1,200,000 0.01 Fourth quarter 2022 900,000 0.07 First quarter 2023 50,000 0.13 Third quarter 2023 100,000 0.03 Fourth quarter 2023 374,500 0.09 First quarter 2024 150,000 0.28 Second quarter 2024 50,000 0.34 $ 3,224,500

