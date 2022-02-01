Capgemini and Unity Announce a Global Alliance Partnership to Help Organizations Leverage the Business Value of Immersive and Metaverse Experiences

Together, they will play a key role in designing and scaling tailored metaverse solutions for clients and accelerate the convergence between the physical and digital worlds

PARIS & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini and Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, are joining forces to help organizations everywhere explore and seize business opportunities and benefits of immersive and metaverse experiences across industries.





Over the years, Capgemini and Unity have delivered together numerous value-creating projects for major global companies such as building an interactive application for a major consumer goods company that allows sales teams to visualize shelf space layouts in 3D, or developing an immersive simulator for a fire fighting vehicle manufacturer to train its operators.

Building on these assignments, the two companies will now jointly define and execute sector-specific solutions and professional services to deliver tailored platforms for each client. As part of this new multi-year global partnership alliance, they will:

define approaches and methodologies, and conduct joint R&D projects as part of the Capgemini Metaverse Lab, jointly contributing to the building of the future metaverse/Web3;

support each other in terms of business development, solution development and sales initiatives, leveraging expertise and market insights from both organizations;

scale up a global bench of talent certified on Unity’s RT3D technology, through joint recruitment and training initiatives, in order to grow the global talent pool in these fields.

This new global alliance partnership will focus on sectors and use cases where the digital customer or employee experiences will benefit most: consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, life sciences, telecommunications, media & technology, energy & utilities, financial services, and public services.

“Metaverse and immersive experiences open a whole universe of possibilities for our clients across industries, from enabling more emotional connections with consumers, and reinventing employee experience and collaboration, to optimizing engineering, manufacturing and operations using digital twins,” said Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee. “Shaping sector-specific use cases and developing them at scale will require expert technical and operational capabilities. We are thrilled to partner with Unity, one of the major engines of the metaverse, to enable our clients to realize its real business value.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Capgemini to accelerate the adoption of real time 3d technologies across a number of industries” said Marc Whitten, SVP and General Manager, Unity Create Solutions. “Unity’s real time 3D solutions will bring many new companies into the next generation of the internet, or Metaverse, helping them achieve greater engagement with their customers.”

Unity, a global leader in real-time 3D and immersive experiences, will enhance Capgemini’s capabilities from customer and employee experience (CX/EX) strategy and design to front-end development and integration. With its global footprint, its deep industry expertise and understanding of client needs, as well as its ability to deliver on large-scale digital transformation projects, Capgemini will help to accelerate the growth of Unity’s technology platform. Capgemini will also share market trends and client insights which will enable Unity to further enhance its product roadmap. Joint client projects will benefit from Capgemini’s holistic capabilities in shaping business models and strategies, as well as its technology expertise in components that will be instrumental to roll-out and scale the future metaverse/decentralized Web3. These include AR, VR and MR1, blockchain and NFTs, 5G/6G, AI, internet of things and cybersecurity.

Capgemini’s new Metaverse-Lab to help clients shape and execute their metaverse strategies

Capgemini is progressing its ambitions in this new emerging era of the internet through its Metaverse-Lab, comprising a team of senior technology experts from across the Group with a strong track record in the key underlying technologies of the Web3 / metaverse. The Lab aims at shaping industry-specific metaverse strategies and will develop disruptive actionable solutions and platforms with its partners including Unity. Its R&D programs will cover the future of immersive human-machine interfaces and controllers, the future of work in the metaverse, the future of digital twins, and the future of blockchain and Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

1Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality

