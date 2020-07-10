Canon Medical Showcases Molecular Imaging Portfolio at First-Ever Virtual SNMMI

Unique Virtual Booth Will Include Augmented Reality, Simulated Product Demos and More

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At this year’s Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s (SNMMI) first-ever virtual annual meeting, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. is showcasing its molecular imaging portfolio, including the Cartesion Prime digital PET/CT and the Celesteion PUREViSION Edition PET/CT system.

Canon Medical’s unique take on its virtual booth will feature a variety of one-of-a-kind digital experiences for customers, including:

Augmented reality : visitors can experience the Cartesion Prime ’s small footprint by using augmented reality to place the system in any real-life environment they choose.

: visitors can experience the Cartesion ’s small footprint by using augmented reality to place the system in any real-life environment they choose. Simulated product demonstrations: Canon Medical experts will showcase each system’s features and capabilities for a one-of-a-kind digital experience.

Canon Medical experts will showcase each system’s features and capabilities for a one-of-a-kind digital experience. Presentations from industry experts: booth visitors can join on-demand sessions led by industry experts on a variety of topics, such as “AI in Medicine” and “PET in Radiation Oncology Now and the Future.”

booth visitors can join on-demand sessions led by industry experts on a variety of topics, such as “AI in Medicine” and “PET in Radiation Oncology Now and the Future.” Clinical case study reviews: view and virtually assess real clinical cases to highlight innovative PET/CT technology and capabilities available on the product portfolio.

Launched in late 2019, the Cartesion Prime Digital PET/CT system is comprised of Canon Medical’s premium SiPM PET detector and the AquilionTM Prime SP CT system for optimal PET/CT imaging and workflow with a patient and operator-centric design, along with innovative features to help clinicians guide their business with confidence. The Celesteion PUREViSION Edition PET/CT system allows for ease and efficiency in PET/CT, CT simulation and diagnostic CT exams, to help diagnose and treat oncology patients. The system’s patient-centered design can help deliver a safe and comfortable experience, facilitating better patient compliance.

“Although we are not able to attend SNMMI in person, it has been exciting to showcase our solutions in a virtual environment and present visitors with an experience they’ve never had before for a medical imaging event,” said Tim Nicholson, managing director, Molecular Imaging Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Just as we developed our virtual booth to meet or exceed the expectations of our visitors, we developed each of our PET/CT solutions with our customers’ needs in mind, with features that provide our customers with the high-quality imaging solutions they require to provide efficient, effective patient care.”

Learn more about Canon Medical’s premium PET/CT technology at this year’s virtual SNMMI annual meeting, July 11 – 14, 2020.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Aquilion and Made for life are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems.

Contacts

Rachel Miller



(714) 669-7623



[email protected]