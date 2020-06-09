Candu On-Demand Home Services Expands Markets and Trade Offerings, Giving Consumers Access to Convenient, Professional Repairs and More

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Candu Home Solutions, the on-demand membership service launched by Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), has expanded to four new major metropolitan areas since its rollout in Atlanta late last year. Today, the company announced that along with appliance repairs, it now offers HVAC, plumbing, electrical and garage door repairs to consumers in Atlanta, Houston and Memphis by going to canduhome.com. Homeowners in Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth can schedule repairs for all services except electrical, which is expected to launch later this month.

Candu is uniquely designed to take the guesswork – and hassle – out of home repairs and maintenance. For instance, homeowners can review helpful DIY videos and content to help them decide if it’s something they can handle on their own or if a service professional is needed. Candu offers online booking with appointments typically available the next day, and the technology platform provides service insights so consumers can plan for expected repair time and replacement likelihood based on the information they provide. Diagnosis-only service is available across all trades, and a flat-fee option is available for appliance repairs. All repairs performed under flat-fee pricing are backed by a six-month “Candu Will Do Guarantee.”

“When it comes to home repairs, consumers are looking for clear and simple solutions, peace of mind and great service, and that’s what Candu delivers,” said Frontdoor Chief Executive Officer Rex Tibbens. “I am excited about the momentum we’re building and what our team has accomplished in just a few months. We’re leveraging innovative technology and nearly five decades of experience to re-define the home repair experience.”

Unlike other on-demand home services which are essentially lead generation platforms that simply match consumers with potential service providers, Candu has a much broader mission.

“Candu is designed to be homeowners’ personal go-to resource, guide and advisor throughout their service experience for home repairs and maintenance,” said Tibbens. “Our team has a customer-first mindset, and our on-demand services reflect our commitment to build and deploy tech-enabled, people powered solutions that simplify home ownership.”

To learn more about a Candu membership, visit www.canduhome.com.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as Candu Home Solutions, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company’s flexible home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com ).

