Candle Media Acquires ATTN:

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Candle Media (“Candle”), the next-generation media company run by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, today announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a leading purpose-driven, social storytelling company.

Candle will help provide scale, capital and expertise to accelerate ATTN:’s growth as they continue to create original content for Gen Z and Millennials across social media, network television and streaming services, in addition to growing their publishing, brand studio, creative strategy and agency services, including a first-of-its-kind TikTok Studio that supports brands and influencers looking to engage new audiences on the platform. ATTN:’s Co-Founders, Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, and ATTN:’s existing senior management team will continue to oversee ATTN:’s day-to-day operations, original content, production and studio work. The transaction is expected to close within thirty days.

Kevin Mayer & Tom Staggs, Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of Candle, said: “ATTN: has a deep, digital-native understanding for how to cut through the noise and reach today’s audiences through engaging content on social media. We are excited for them to join Candle and provide the benefits of their talented team’s expertise across our brands and franchises.”

Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, ATTN:’s Co-Founders, said: “ATTN:’s mission has always been to use creative and clever storytelling to make important issues more digestible for mass audiences. Partnering with Candle and their growing, talented team of creators will allow us to further this mission in a whole new way, accelerating our growth and reaching even more people with what we create.”

Since launching in 2014, ATTN: has been the leading media company to bridge entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us. They are leaders when it comes to reaching young people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them, specifically Gen Z and Millennial audiences who consume content on social media. They have created original series for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, as well as for networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, Freeform and Discovery and streaming services like Hulu and Apple TV. ATTN:’s brand studio and creative agency have worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Amazon, Ford, Google, Intel, Mattel, P&G, Target and T-Mobile.

Last year, ATTN: launched a TikTok Studio to empower brands and influencers with end-to-end creative, strategy and production solutions on the platform, including TikTok themselves, who tapped ATTN: in a year-long partnership to run their social good account, TikTok for Good, which was recently renewed for a second year. ATTN: has been named among Fast Company’s most innovative companies and recognized with multiple awards for their original series, branded videos, creative campaigns and TV specials. ATTN: was advised by The Raine Group as financial advisor and by Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel.

About Candle Media

Candle is an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises that is built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About ATTN:

ATTN: is a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us. We are leaders when it comes to reaching people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them.

