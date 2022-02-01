Canare Releases 1.5RU and 2RU Versions of its 32MCKA 12G-SDI Video Patchbay Panel at NAB 2022

Complete Set of 12G UHD Micro Video Patchbay Options Now Available

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2022 — Canare Corporation of America will present its new 12G-SDI Video Patchbay solutions at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C7922). Ideal for broadcast studios, rental facilities and OB trucks, these new 1.5RU and 2RU 32MCKA ultra-high definition micro video patchbay solutions offer the same performance as the 1RU solution, in a larger unit, with high visibility designation strips that are easier to label and quickly identifiable. Perfect for live events and video streaming applications, the 32MCKA Patchbays were developed to meet the needs of the growing trend towards 12G production.

“We developed the new 1.5RU and 2RU versions of our ultra-high definition patchbays to add an ease of operation (both visually and manually) in a busy broadcast environment,” says Shinichi Minowa, CEO for America’s, Canare Corporation of America. “Canare has long been a leader in video production solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, and we look forward to getting back on the NAB show floor to share this latest 12G-SDI solution with our friends and colleagues.”

Featuring newly upgraded staggered dual video jacks, the reliable 32-channel 1RU/1.5RU/2RU 12G-SDI patchbay product line meets and exceeds SMTPE ST 2081-1 with low return loss. The solutions are also SMPTE ST 2082-1 compliant and include dust-proof shutters and a sheet of channel designators for easy identification, along with the option to add accessories. Additionally, each unit features staggered BNC rear jacks with vertical stud position and improved visibility of the position mark on the BNC plug body. It is also possible to recess the 1.5/2RU options up to 25mm, while the 1RU version can be recessed 50/75 mm by changing the mounting brackets to the Canare M-MA1U02A(2).

All Canare 32MCKA patchbays are reverse compatible for production teams currently operating in 3G, making it a perfect solution for futureproofing their needs. Additionally, the solutions work with a variety of Canare micro patch ports as well as Canare BNC cables, using an available adapter.