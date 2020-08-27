CamScanner Launches GooglePlay Campaign Featuring PDF Tools

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#remotework–The world’s well-known document scanning APP, CamScanner, is launching a GooglePlay campaign that will run from August 25th to September 25th in United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, aiming to introduce the PDF Tools to users around the world.

CamScanner, already known as the most trusted and useful scanning mobile APP, has once again taken the APP to the next level. In order to increase productivity, CamScanner has recently added PDF Tools, with even more advanced PDF features, that will allow users to import and edit PDF’s, such as to adjust page orders, delete and or add pages as well as the option to add a watermark or signature. Most importantly and in addition to the PDF import and edit features, users can now export PDFs to word or .txt files utilizing CamScanner OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology which recognizes the words from a PDF and converts them into editable files. The company boasts 9 years of experience and world-leading capabilities in OCR technology, hand-writing recognition, image processing and artificial intelligence.

Often thought of as only a scanning APP, CamScanner’s new PDF import feature will make the application not only a scanning APP but also a document editing and management tool as well, becoming a one-stop resource for anyone’s needs.

During COVD-19 CamScanner has seen increased usage for working, studying and teaching as many users follow guidelines and practice social distancing. As a leader in the document editing and management tool, CamScanner is always striving to further innovate in a forever changing world and with that said CamScanner will be releasing a desktop version within this year.

About CamScanner

CamScanner is a mobile app first released in 2011 that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents. The app has been downloaded over 400 million times in more than 200 countries and is featured in over 60 different languages making it possible for anyone to utilize.

CamScanner has also consistently been ranked as one of the most popular business and efficiency applications. It was also picked as Apple Store Best Business & Productivity App and Best Paid App of 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

CamScanner is available on GooglePlay store and App Store.

Website: www.camscanner.com

Contacts

Media

Name: Kelly Brown



Email: [email protected]