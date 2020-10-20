Camera IQ Integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud to Give Brands the Power to Create AR Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Camera IQ, the world’s first camera marketing platform, announces a new integration with Adobe® Creative Cloud® Libraries to lower the barrier to entry for augmented reality (AR). The integration gives designers and marketers a single point of connection to unify their workflows, by making creative elements managed in Creative Cloud Libraries available in Camera IQ. The announcement was made today as part of Adobe MAX.

“Consumers actively engage with AR content daily and we are committed to supporting creators as they develop for new mediums, like mixed reality, to engage with audiences wherever they are,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “Camera IQ’s integration of Creative Cloud Libraries will bridge the gap between design and marketing teams and will lower the barriers to create AR experiences that are up to date and on-brand.”

Through this powerful integration, design teams using Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop® and Illustrator®, can now efficiently collaborate with their marketing counterparts to create and deploy AR experiences for social media in an integrated workflow. Camera IQ’s solution enables brands to create in a new dimension and across multiple platforms, quickly and efficiently.

“Camera IQ’s mission is to democratize access to AR tools to help brands achieve their business goals,” said Allison Ferenci, CEO and co-founder of Camera IQ. “This integration enables designers to never have to leave their creative tools by simply selecting the assets that they want to use from Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries and compositing them in the Camera IQ platform.”

All Creative Cloud users who enable the integration will have access to Creative Cloud Libraries within Camera IQ’s powerful augmented reality tools to help scale their camera marketing efforts.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX is an immersive, engaging digital experience that brings together the world’s most creative minds, industry luminaries, celebrities and musicians. MAX 2020 keynote speakers and presenters include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director Taika Waititi, leading actor Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Attendees will find inspiration in the 350+ live and on-demand sessions spanning 56 hours of free content across 10 tracks, which will include the much-loved Max Sneaks, a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. Attendees will be able to connect with speakers and Adobe product experts in live chats, and a collaborative art project will build community with participants from around the world.

About Camera IQ

Camera IQ is powering the next generation of consumer interactions by enabling brands to tap into the power of Augmented Reality. We are a well-funded and fast growing B2B LA-based startup. We help marketers drive business objectives through Camera Marketing. Our platform empowers brands to easily create and deploy scalable Augmented Reality campaigns and reach audiences everywhere including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, Zoom, and more. We are AR Simplified.

We are a team of talented, diverse, and open-minded engineers, designers and marketers committed to democratizing the camera and AR technology. We are building a future where the camera is the new start menu, where audiences and brands can interact seamlessly with each other and co-create brand new worlds for all to explore. If this excites you, you’ve come to the right place.

For more information, visit cameraiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @cameraiqco.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camera-iq-integrates-with-adobe-creative-cloud-to-give-brands-the-power-to-create-ar-experiences-301155760.html

SOURCE Camera IQ