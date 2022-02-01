CalTier Opens its Series A $5M Round of Funding

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#caltier–CalTier, Inc (CalTier), the innovative Fintech Crowdfunding platform, today announces it has launched its Series A $5M round of funding following successfully closing its $1.1M Seed round. This Series A round will help CalTier improve its platform, offer additional services, and expand its growing investor community.

“We are really excited about the growth of the company and our mission to give as many people as possible access to these historically hard to reach investments. This next round of funding will help us improve our platform and get the CalTier service out to the masses,” said Matt Belcher, Founder and CEO of CalTier. “We are seeing a massive sea change in the investment world where people are making more of their own decisions about finances and looking for crowdfunding opportunities. We estimate this industry to be worth at least $3T and we are building a platform and community to allow them to gain access to really hard to reach opportunities such as cash-flowing multi-family real estate from as little as $500.”

As recently reported in Multi Housing News Freddie Mac are projecting in 2022 alone there will be between $385 billion and $400 billion of Multi-Family origination. CBRE also forecast that the U.S. market will need an additional 4.3m multi-family units by 2030.

About CalTier

CalTier, Inc is a Fintech company providing the everyday investor the opportunity to invest into cash-flowing real estate that is traditionally extremely difficult to participate in and often reserved for a select group of accredited investors only. Their platform has over 8,000 users and their first fund has made 9 investments, totaling 1,300 doors. CalTier’s Series A is open to accredited investors. Their offering circular for the Reg A portfolio fund can be accessed here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1771232/000110465920128011/tm2036596d1_253g2.htm.

For more information please visit https://invest.caltierinc.com.

Contacts

[email protected]

619-344-0291