Calling All Louisiana Students … Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment for the 2020-2021 School Year

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), a public charter school, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. LAVCA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

LAVCA also offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers, LAVCA provides a personalized learning experience for every student.

“At LAVCA, we are dedicated to creating an environment in which kids come to class because they are passionate about learning,” said LAVCA Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson. “We strive to give students the chance to grow and the opportunity to explore their academic and personal interests. It’s really an education for anyone.”

LAVCA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. LAVCA teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help LAVCA students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. LAVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, LAVCA hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of information sessions visit lavca.k12.com, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time public school that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a contractual relationship between K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies and a premier provider of career readiness education services, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

