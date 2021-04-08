Calix’s Growth Culture Wins Six New Awards From Comparably for Engineering, Sales, Product and Design, “Best Place to Work,” and More

On the heels of 41 percent business growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and winning awards for executive leadership and diversity, Calix continues to be recognized for high-performing teams and a collaborative culture, making it one of the top work-from-anywhere companies in the world

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #BestWorkplace—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced it has received six awards for outstanding company culture and team performance from leading culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably. Calix is being recognized for its top company outlook, its “A+” rating for culture, and for being one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition, three of its teams—engineering, product and design, and sales—were named as leaders among top global companies. In 2020 Calix won two other awards from Comparably: best companies for diversity and best CEOs based on anonymously collected employee feedback.

“Once again, Calix has proven to be an incredibly desirable place to work, with a strong culture that employees recognize and appreciate,” said Jason Nazar, chief executive officer for Comparably. “From their outlook on the overall direction of the company to affinity for their individual teams, employees clearly see Calix as much more than a place to work. It is a diverse and collaborative environment that enables them to maintain balance in their lives while delivering immense opportunities for career growth.”

Calix employee sentiment gives the company an overall Culture grade of “A+” with a rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars, which puts Calix in the top five percent among similarly sized companies in the U.S. The score incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback in such categories as Work Culture, Leadership, Professional Development Opportunities, Work-Life Balance, Benefits and more. The Comparably dataset for these awards represents millions of ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies over the last year.

Calix ranked 26th for Best Company Outlook among large companies (based on employee Net Promoter Score and sentiment on the future success of the business), placing it in the top rated companies alongside technology giant Apple (22nd) and ahead of Amazon (34th). Much of the optimism stems from the culture of “collaborate, create, and communicate” that the company has built across its global footprint, ranking in the top 50 for Best Global Culture among companies with more than 500 employees and as the 13th Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area among companies with at least 25 employees.

“Calix is on a remarkable growth trajectory, having expanded the team by more than 10 percent in the last 12 months after a decade of revolutionizing the technology that delivers modern broadband services and unmatched subscriber experiences,” said Carl Russo, chief executive officer of Calix. “Especially given the global pandemic over the last year, our customers’ responsibility to connect their communities has been vital to them maintaining their way of life. Calix employees have demonstrated a relentless focus on serving customers, and we look forward to continuing to drive results.”

A trio of individual Calix teams were also honored for their successes among top companies of any size. Calix employees working in engineering (23rd), product and design (36th), and sales (21st) all ranked the company highly in nearly 20 categories, including leadership and co-workers, work-life balance, and career growth opportunities.

“Calix has always been a leader among virtual and hybrid-work organizations, and the pandemic made the Calix workplace norm a global norm and allowed our teams to accelerate while constantly improving our culture with a better, better, never best mindset,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “As proud as we are about what we have accomplished, the future is even brighter, and that is a testament to the hard work and talent of our team members. We are hiring to meet our growth goals and are excited to expand our team with top talent from anywhere in the world.”

Interested in joining the Calix team? We are hiring more than 100 roles across our organization. Learn more about careers at Calix.

About Comparably

A leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and fair representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 different workplace categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series that publishes 16 different workplace culture categories per year (four per quarter).

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi



408-474-0056



[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Tom Dinges



408-474-0080



[email protected]